  • Arshdeep Singh creates history by dismissing Vinayak Shukla for 1 with a short ball in IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

By Shankar
Modified Sep 20, 2025 00:26 IST
India v England - 2nd T20I - Source: Getty
Arshdeep Singh celebrates the fall of a wicket - Source: Getty

Indian left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh became the first male bowler from his country to take 100 T20I wickets. The Punjab Kings (PBKS) seamer achieved the feat after claiming the wicket of Oman's Vinayak Shukla during the Asia Cup 2025 match in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19.

The batter failed to connect a rising delivery from the pacer and was caught by the substitute fielder Rinku Singh on the mid-wicket boundary. Arshdeep reached the mark in his 64th match, becoming the third fastest to get to the landmark among full member teams.

Watch the video of the dismissal here

The 26-year-old was drafted into the playing XI for the first time in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 for the match on Friday, September 19. He replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the side, who was given a break ahead of the Super 4 stage of the tournament which starts on Saturday, September 20.

Oman impress with the bat, but India claim full points in Abu Dhabi

Defending 188 runs in the second innings, India might have hoped to finish things off quickly with the ball. But the Oman batters had other ideas and put up a spirited effort with the bat.

Opening batter Aamir Kaleem top-scored with 64 off 46 balls. He was well-supported by Hammad Mirza who made 51 off 33 balls. The duo put on 91 runs for the second wicket to keep Oman in the chase.

But when both batters fell in the space of six balls, it calmed the Indian nerves and eventually the bowlers closed out the match, to maintain the unbeaten run in the tournament.

The Men in Blue will next take on Pakistan in their Super 4 opener on Sunday, September 21. Their second match will be against Bangladesh on Wednesday, September 24 and they will conclude the Super 4 stage by facing Sri Lanka on Friday, September 26.

Edited by Shankar
