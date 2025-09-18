"Arshdeep Singh deserves a look-in" - Former coach wants one change in India’s playing XI for Asia Cup 2025 match against Oman

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has said that Arshdeep Singh deserved a chance to play in the Asia Cup 2025 clash against Oman on Friday, September 19. The 52-year-old felt that the left-arm seamer should feature in the playing XI, if Jasprit Bumrah is given a breather for the match in Abu Dhabi.
Bangar felt that Arshdeep had performed very well in the shortest format. He added that he did not see any other changes in the playing XI. The former all-rounder told ESPNCricinfo:
“Possibly, they could leave Jasprit Bumrah out for this match. Instead of him, Arshdeep Singh deserves a look-in. He has performed exceptionally well for India in T20 cricket. That is one change which I foresee. Apart from that, any other change looks difficult. One change seems enough. The hope is that other players get to play a lot more matches in the future”.
Sanjay Bangar also felt that India should consider batting first, if they get a chance, against Oman. He praised the Jatinder Singh-led side for their bowling exploits, but admitted that they needed to improve on the batting front.
"India have bowled first in both their matches so far. They could look to bat first if they win the toss against Oman. But the impression that Oman have left, they have left that with the ball. In the first match against Pakistan, they has restricted them to within a score of 160 bowling first. The batting has been a challenge for them, and they will need to put in a better performance in that department in this match," he said.
Sanjay Bangar speaks about Shivam Dube's role in the present Indian team
Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar opened up on Shivam Dube's role in the T20i side. He felt that the management have looked at the Mumbai all-rounder as the third pace bowling option and tried to make the most of his six-hitting ability.
“It is because he offers the medium-pace bowling option. The strategy that India have adopted, where Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are taking the new ball, then he’s been looked at as the third seamer. To maximise that option and his six-hitting ability, the way he played for CSK, even for India he’s performed well. I feel the team management is looking to give him a lot more exposure," he said.
Shivam Dube starred with the ball in India's tournament opener against United Arab Emirates, where he claimed figures of 3/4. He, then, made an unbeaten 10 off seven balls against Pakistan in the second match on Sunday, September 14.
