"Arshdeep Singh deserves a look-in" - Former coach wants one change in India’s playing XI for Asia Cup 2025 match against Oman

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has said that Arshdeep Singh deserved a chance to play in the Asia Cup 2025 clash against Oman on Friday, September 19. The 52-year-old felt that the left-arm seamer should feature in the playing XI, if Jasprit Bumrah is given a breather for the match in Abu Dhabi.

Ad

Bangar felt that Arshdeep had performed very well in the shortest format. He added that he did not see any other changes in the playing XI. The former all-rounder told ESPNCricinfo:

“Possibly, they could leave Jasprit Bumrah out for this match. Instead of him, Arshdeep Singh deserves a look-in. He has performed exceptionally well for India in T20 cricket. That is one change which I foresee. Apart from that, any other change looks difficult. One change seems enough. The hope is that other players get to play a lot more matches in the future”.

Ad

Trending

Sanjay Bangar also felt that India should consider batting first, if they get a chance, against Oman. He praised the Jatinder Singh-led side for their bowling exploits, but admitted that they needed to improve on the batting front.

"India have bowled first in both their matches so far. They could look to bat first if they win the toss against Oman. But the impression that Oman have left, they have left that with the ball. In the first match against Pakistan, they has restricted them to within a score of 160 bowling first. The batting has been a challenge for them, and they will need to put in a better performance in that department in this match," he said.

Ad

Sanjay Bangar speaks about Shivam Dube's role in the present Indian team

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar opened up on Shivam Dube's role in the T20i side. He felt that the management have looked at the Mumbai all-rounder as the third pace bowling option and tried to make the most of his six-hitting ability.

“It is because he offers the medium-pace bowling option. The strategy that India have adopted, where Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are taking the new ball, then he’s been looked at as the third seamer. To maximise that option and his six-hitting ability, the way he played for CSK, even for India he’s performed well. I feel the team management is looking to give him a lot more exposure," he said.

Shivam Dube starred with the ball in India's tournament opener against United Arab Emirates, where he claimed figures of 3/4. He, then, made an unbeaten 10 off seven balls against Pakistan in the second match on Sunday, September 14.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news