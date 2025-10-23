Arshdeep Singh dismisses Mitch Marsh to get first wicket after tight bowling in AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

India’s ace pacer Arshdeep Singh took the prized wicket of Australian captain Mitchell Marsh in the second ODI in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23. The left-arm pacer dismissed Marsh, caught behind for just 11 runs off 24 balls. With the wicket, he also provided the first breakthrough for the Men in Blue as the Aussies lost their opening wicket for just 30 runs.The dismissal came in the eighth over of Australia’s innings. After being smashed for a boundary off the first ball, Arshdeep bowled a length ball angled across. Marsh tried to loft it, but only managed a faint edge to the wicketkeeper, and KL Rahul completed a simple catch behind the stumps.Watch the video below:Notably, Mitchell Marsh had slammed an unbeaten 46 off 52 balls to help the hosts win the series opener by seven wickets. As a result, the Aussies went 1-0 ahead in the three-match series.Arshdeep Singh draws first blood after India set a 265-run target against Australia in the 2nd ODIArshdeep Singh struck early after India posted 264/9 against Australia in their second ODI. Former skipper Rohit Sharma top-scored with 73 runs off 97 deliveries, including two maximums and seven fours. Shreyas Iyer ably supported him with 61 off 77 balls, comprising seven fours. The duo stitched together a 118-run stand for the third wicket. Axar Patel also chipped in with 44 off 41, hitting five fours. Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh produced handy contributions, scoring 24* (18) and 13 (14), respectively.Adam Zampa was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts, bagging four wickets. Meanwhile, Xavier Bartlett and Mitchell Starc took three and two wickets, respectively.At the time of writing, the Aussies were 34/1 after 9.3 overs, with Travis Head and Matthew Short at the crease.The Shubman Gill-led side must win the game to stay alive in the series. The third and final ODI will be played in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. India lost their last 50-over series in Australia 1-2 in 2020/21.Follow the AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI live score and updates here.