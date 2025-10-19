Arshdeep Singh gets big breakthrough of Travis Head for 8 in AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI [Watch]

Team India seamer Arshdeep Singh got the massive breakthrough of the dangerous Travis Head early in the second innings of the ongoing first ODI against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The left-handed batter holed one out to deep backward point as the hosts were pegged back in a tricky chase on Sunday.The dismissal occurred in the second over of the innings as Shubman Gill handed over the new ball to the left-arm seamer. With the ball swinging away from the South Australian, he was enticed by the width and slashed his bat. However, it went only as far as the deep backward point where Harshit Rana plucked the catch with little difficulty.Watch the below video as Arshdeep struck:Head started aggressively against Mohammed Siraj, who bowled the first over, hammering two boundaries. Nevertheless, the southpaw's stay at the crease was shortened by Arshdeep.KL Rahul, Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy drag India to 136 before Arshdeep Singh's early strikeKL Rahul top-scored for India. (Image Credits: Getty)The toss had gone Mitchell Marsh's way and he opted to bowl first at the Optus Stadium. Nevertheless, the visiting side got off to a horror start, headlined by Virat Kohli (0) and Rohit Sharma (8) falling cheaply on their international comebacks. Shubman Gill, captaining for the first time in a one-day game, did not trouble the scores much either as Nathan Ellis got him strangled down the leg side for 10.Due to constant rain interruptions and a tricky pitch, the Indian batters couldn't sustain any momentum in their innings. They found one only after the final rain break, when the overs per side were reduced to 26. KL Rahul (38) and Axar Patel (31) were the chief run-getters, while Nitish Kumar Reddy struck two sixes in the final over as the visitors finished at 136/9.Axar Patel dismissed Matthew Short for 8 in his very first over.