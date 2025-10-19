Arshdeep Singh gets big breakthrough of Travis Head for 8 in AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Oct 19, 2025 16:08 IST
Arshdeep Singh celebrates the wicket. (Credits: BCCI X)
Arshdeep Singh celebrates the wicket. (Credits: BCCI X)

Team India seamer Arshdeep Singh got the massive breakthrough of the dangerous Travis Head early in the second innings of the ongoing first ODI against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The left-handed batter holed one out to deep backward point as the hosts were pegged back in a tricky chase on Sunday.

The dismissal occurred in the second over of the innings as Shubman Gill handed over the new ball to the left-arm seamer. With the ball swinging away from the South Australian, he was enticed by the width and slashed his bat. However, it went only as far as the deep backward point where Harshit Rana plucked the catch with little difficulty.

Watch the below video as Arshdeep struck:

Head started aggressively against Mohammed Siraj, who bowled the first over, hammering two boundaries. Nevertheless, the southpaw's stay at the crease was shortened by Arshdeep.

KL Rahul, Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy drag India to 136 before Arshdeep Singh's early strike

KL Rahul top-scored for India. (Image Credits: Getty)
KL Rahul top-scored for India. (Image Credits: Getty)

The toss had gone Mitchell Marsh's way and he opted to bowl first at the Optus Stadium. Nevertheless, the visiting side got off to a horror start, headlined by Virat Kohli (0) and Rohit Sharma (8) falling cheaply on their international comebacks. Shubman Gill, captaining for the first time in a one-day game, did not trouble the scores much either as Nathan Ellis got him strangled down the leg side for 10.

Due to constant rain interruptions and a tricky pitch, the Indian batters couldn't sustain any momentum in their innings. They found one only after the final rain break, when the overs per side were reduced to 26. KL Rahul (38) and Axar Patel (31) were the chief run-getters, while Nitish Kumar Reddy struck two sixes in the final over as the visitors finished at 136/9.

Axar Patel dismissed Matthew Short for 8 in his very first over.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Edited by Parag Jain
