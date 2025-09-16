Arshdeep Singh responds to fan's query about 'hickies' on neck amid Asia Cup 2025 [In Pictures]

Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh recently shared a selfie on his Snapchat story. A fan noticed a mark on the left-arm seamer's neck and suggested that it was due to 'hickies'.

Ad

Responding to the fan's query, the 26-year-old clarified that it wasn't a hickey, but he was hit on the neck by a bouncer during a practice session. Here's what the fan wrote after seeing Arshdeep's selfie:

"Uff those hickies on your neck."

Screenshot of Arshdeep Singh's Snapchat story.

Arshdeep explained the reason behind the mark on his neck by replying:

Ad

Trending

"Bouncer vajii aa bete. Got hit on the neck."

Screenshot of Arshdeep Singh's Snapchat story.

Arshdeep Singh is yet to play a match in the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup. He was benched for India's opening encounter against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai.

Ad

Jasprit Bumrah was the only frontline fast bowler in the playing XI, with all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube being the other pace-bowling options. The Men in Blue bowled out the UAE for just 57 and claimed a comprehensive nine-wicket victory.

India went with an unchanged lineup for their subsequent fixture against Pakistan at the same venue. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side secured a comfortable seven-wicket win, chasing down a 128-run target in 15.5 overs.

Ad

"You can make him straightforwardly jump in in place of Shivam Dube" - Aakash Chopra on Arshdeep Singh's place in India's playing XI for 2025 Asia Cup

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra recently discussed how the team management can accommodate Arshdeep Singh in the playing XI. He noted that if India wanted a batting-heavy playing XI, the pacer could come in place of spinners Kuldeep Yadav or Varun Chakaravarthy.

Ad

He opined that if India feel that they don't need an extra batter at No. 8, Arshdeep can replace Shivam Dube in the team. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"In whose place can he come, the answer to that question is very simple. They will have to make a call whether they need a batter at No. 8 or not. If a batter is needed at No. 8, one of Kuldeep and Varun will have to sit out, and then he will play.

Ad

"If India say that their batting has become good enough for them not to need a batter after No. 7, you can make him straightforwardly jump in in place of Shivam Dube. So Arshdeep, Bumrah, Varun, Axar and Kuldeep will be your five bowlers, plus Hardik Pandya, as you would need six, but then you don't need Shivam Dube."

Ad

Notably, Arshdeep Singh is India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is, with 99 scalps from 63 innings at an economy rate of 8.29. It remains to be seen if he gets a chance for India's upcoming match against Oman.

Suryakumar Yadav and Co. will face Oman in their final group-stage match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Friday, September 19. They are currently the table toppers of Group A and have already qualified for the Super Four round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 5 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 14 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news