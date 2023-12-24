Arshdeep Singh's parents pose with his POTM and POTS trophies after IND vs SA ODI series

Team India's left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against South Africa.

Arshdeep performed underwhelmingly in the three-match T20I series, finishing with just one wicket from two outings at an economy rate of 11.00. However, the talented youngster made amends by turning things around in the subsequent 50-over matches.

The 24-year-old ran riot in the ODI series opener, bagging his maiden five-wicket haul. Arshdeep was the leading wicket-taker in the rubber, claiming 10 wickets from three games.

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Sunday, December 24, he shared an adorable picture in which his parents can be seen holding his Player of the Match and Player of the Series trophies.

The KL Rahul-led Indian side completed a comprehensive 78-run win in the third and final ODI to win the series 2-1.

"He always stays calm" - Arshdeep Singh lauds KL Rahul's captaincy after India's ODI series win

Arshdeep Singh reserved high praise for India's stand-in ODI captain KL Rahul. He mentioned that the keeper-batter showcased great composure while leading the side.

The pacer suggested that Rahul asked the players to keep things simple and focus on enjoying the game. Sharing his experience of playing under Rahul's leadership, here's what Arshdeep said in a video released by the BCCI:

"I have played under KL Rahul's captaincy at Punjab Kings as well. He always stays calm. When there was a partnership at the start, he did not rush into any tactical changes. He asked us to keep things simple.

"The main thing that we spoke about in the huddle was to keep things simple, even if they build a partnership or if we pick early wickets. We spoke about enjoying the game. It is a young team and we enjoyed the game."

KL Rahul will next be in action in the upcoming two-match Test series between India and South Africa. Arshdeep Singh is not part of the squad for the red-ball fixtures.

