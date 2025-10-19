“As long as he does not offer him popcorn” - Abhishek Nayar’s hilarious reaction to Rohit Sharma viral video during AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI

Former Team India all-rounder and coach Abhishek Nayar praised ODI captain Shubman Gill for spending time with his predecessor Rohit Sharma during the rain break in the series opener against Australia, but warned him not to offer him popcorn. The pair were seen sharing a popcorn bucket in the Optus Stadium dressing room while waiting for the downpour to relent on Sunday, October 19, in Perth.

Ad

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill endured a rough time in overcast conditions against the new ball after being put into bat first. The openers were rattled by a testing opening spell by the pair of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood as India slumped into early trouble.

The Hitman departed for eight runs on his return to international cricket, while Gill was dismissed for 10 runs in his maiden outing as ODI captain.

Ad

Trending

Following their respective dismissals inside the first power play itself, they were seen engaged in a lengthy conversation in the dressing room as the contest was repeatedly interrupted by rain.

Abhishek Nayar, who closely worked with Rohit Sharma during his fitness revamp in the off-season, jokingly urged Gill to keep the popcorn away from him.

"In my opinion, the effort that Shubman Gill is putting in here to make sure that Rohit Sharma is comfortable, is commendable. Because what happens at times is that the awkwardness in the dressing room, even if you played a lot together, and you know that he has backed you, when you become his captain, you still want that person to feel like you care about him," Abhishek Nayar said on Star Sports.

Ad

"Shubman Gill can sit anywhere he wants in the dressing room, but I think that he strategically sat beside Rohit Sharma. Whatever he can give Rohit Sharma to be successful, he is trying to do that. As long as he does not offer him popcorn, he is doing the right thing," he added.

The multiple rain breaks have affected India's ability to get some momentum in the contest, which is now reduced to 26 overs per side.

Ad

Rohit Sharma was outdone by a brilliant delivery by Josh Hazlewood in AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI

The Hitman looked in decent touch initially on his return to competitive return to cricket since the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign. He got off the mark of the very first ball itself, and scored a sublime boundary off Mitchell Starc soon after. However, the opening batter could not handle the extra bounce from Josh Hazlewood in the fourth over, ending up edging one to slip.

At the time of writing, India are placed at 104-5 in the 22nd over, with KL Rahul and Washington Sundar trying to stretch the score with only a handful of overs remaining in the rain-curtailed encounter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news