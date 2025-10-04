"Ash was there" - Ravindra Jadeja's hilarious quip after winning POTM in IND vs WI 2025 1st Test

India vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja made a hilarious reply after becoming Player of the Match in the first Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, October. On being asked whether he is the new spin leader after Ravichandran Ashwin’s retirement, the left-arm bowler said that Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar have bowled enough for India, so he doesn’t need to play that role.

The remarks came as Jadeja won Player of the Match for his century and four-wicket haul after India beat the visitors by an innings and 140 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Speaking in the post-match show, Jadeja said (via Cricbuzz):

“No, I am still not there. Ash was there. I am not the captain. Kuldeep has also played many games for India. Washi (Sundar) has also played many games. So I think all in all, everyone is experienced enough and there's no need to give unnecessary suggestions to anyone. So everybody is working hard. Everyone is positive. That's good to see..”

Notably, Ashwin retired from Tests during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Coming back to the opening Test against the West Indies, Kuldeep Yadav delivered in Ashwin’s absence, bagging four wickets. Washington Sundar also scalped two wickets.

BCCI @BCCI 𝙒𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙞𝙤𝙧'𝙨 𝙀𝙛𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙩 ⚔ 1️⃣0️⃣4️⃣* runs with the bat 👏 4️⃣/5️⃣4️⃣ with the ball in the second innings 👌 Ravindra Jadeja is the Player of the Match for his superb show in the first #INDvWI Test 🥇 Scorecard ▶ #TeamIndia | @IDFCFIRSTBank

The Saurashtra all-rounder also shared his delight at bowling in his home ground. He continued:

“I always love playing on red soil pitches. It's fun because as a spinner you get more turn and bounce. So, always as a spinner you want that. I think I was enjoying it and as I got to know that we are playing on a red soil, I thought it would be okay for batting and bowling as well. If the wicket is flat, you can score runs. If the ball is turning, then you can enjoy bowling on the red soil.”

“Now I have a number” – Ravindra Jadeja on his exploits with the bat in the first Test against the West Indies

Ravindra Jadeja further opened up about his contributions with the bat after being promoted in the batting order. The 36-year-old said in the same interaction:

“Yeah, I have been working hard with my batting. We had a two-month off, there was no Test cricket or ODIs. I was working on my fitness and I went to the Centre of Excellence in Bangalore, worked on my skills and fitness there. Yeah, absolutely (on his recent batting form). I had been batting at number 8 and 9 a few years ago but now I got my place at 6. I have time to prepare myself and I can pace my innings. I don't need to hurry, I don't need to rush unnecessarily. I can go out there, take my time and just pace my innings..”

Notably, Jadeja scored an unbeaten 104 off 176 balls with the help of five sixes and six boundaries. The southpaw stitched a 206-run partnership with Dhruv Jurel (125 off 210) for the fifth wicket. He was equally impressive in the five-match Test series in England, amassing 516 runs in 10 innings, including a century and four fifties.

Jadeja further expressed his gratitude to the team management, including captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir, for being appointed as the vice-captain for the ongoing Test series:

"Obviously, I would like to thank the coach, captain and management, and selectors because being a vice-captain, you are always there as a team's special member, and that honour always pleased me. And yeah, whenever the team required, whatever suggestion or regarding anything, I am always there and happy to do it."

Ravindra Jadeja will next be seen in action in the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, starting on October 10.

