Asha Bhosle's granddaughter ties Rakhi to Mohammed Siraj on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2025 [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Aug 09, 2025 23:02 IST
Mohammed Siraj and Zanai Bhosle (Image via Instagram-@zanaibhosle)
Mohammed Siraj and Zanai Bhosle (Image via Instagram-@zanaibhosle)

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, celebrated Raksha Bandhan by tying a Rakhi to Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj on Saturday, August 9. The 23-year-old shared a video of the special moment on Instagram, where Siraj can be seen dressed in a white kurta pajama, while Zanai wore a green traditional outfit.

Zanai captioned the post:

“Ek hazaron mein. Couldn’t have asked for better.”
On the cricketing front, Mohammed Siraj last featured in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between England and India. The five-match series ended in a 2-2 draw, with the visitors clinching a thrilling six-run victory in the fifth Test at The Oval.

Meanwhile, Siraj finished as the leading wicket-taker, claiming 23 scalps in nine innings at an average of 32.43 and a strike rate of 48.39, including two five-wicket hauls.

“Made the heart happy” - Former all-rounder praises Mohammed Siraj for heroics in England Test Series

India pacer Mohammed Siraj was instrumental in helping the visitors secure a 2-2 draw in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, finishing as the series' leading wicket-taker. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan applauded the 31-year-old’s remarkable performance in a video shared on his YouTube channel, saying:

“9.5 out of 10 points. Mohammed Siraj definitely played different roles. He bowled with the new ball and also as first change. But the strength he showed, the courage he displayed, the fitness he demonstrated, I think it’s commendable. He became everyone’s favorite after this series. Even English fans praised him. When the opposition team appreciates you and talks about your character, it means there’s something special about you.”
“What’s special? Giving everything for the team, that’s special. You bowl even when you’re down on one knee. On the 25th day of a Test series, you bowl at a speed of 145 km/h. That means you know this is the moment where you have to give it your all. It doesn’t matter if you get injured. It doesn’t matter how many balls you’ve bowled. Whenever Siraj comes on to bowl, he completely executes the captain’s plan. It was a joy to watch him bowl. Made the heart happy,” he added.

Overall, the Hyderabad pacer has played 41 matches, taking 123 wickets in 76 innings at an average of 31.05 and a strike rate of 52.1, with five five-wicket hauls to his name.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

bell-icon Manage notifications