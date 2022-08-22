Asia Cup 2022: Opening batter Mohammad Naim added to Bangladesh squad 

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have added opening batter Mohammad Naim to the team’s squad for the Asia Cup, which will be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

The left-handed opening batter, who turned out for Bangladesh A team during their tour of the West Indies, is likely to join the main squad in Dubai on Tuesday (August 23). Naim has represented Bangladesh in 34 T20Is and has scored 809 runs with four half-centuries.

On the other hand, pace bowler Hasan Mahmud and wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan Sohan, who were originally part of the Asia Cup squad, have been ruled out due to injury.

Mahmud picked up a right ankle injury while training a couple of days back. He is likely to be out of action for another three weeks. Sohan underwent surgery on his left index finger in Singapore two weeks back. However, he is yet to fully recover.

Bangladesh Squad for Asia Cup 2022: Shakib Al Hasan (C), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Mahmud Ullah, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Shaif Uddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Shabbir Rahaman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain , Parvez Hossain Emon, Md Naim

“I have no goals” - Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan downplays Asia Cup hype

While expectations have risen among fans after all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was reappointed captain of the team for the Asia Cup, the cricketer has cautioned against expecting miracles. Speaking to reporters in Dhaka last week, he commented:

"I have no goals. My only aim is that we can do well in the World Cup and these are the preparations for it."

The 35-year-odd added:

“If someone thinks that I can change things within one or two days or someone else will come to change it, then we are living in a fool's kingdom. If you are able to think practically, our true development will be seen when the team really does well in the World Cup in three months' time.”

Bangladesh will begin their Asia Cup 2022 campaign by taking on Afghanistan in Sharjah on August 30.

