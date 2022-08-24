Asia Cup 2022: "I do expect him to come back to form quickly" - Saba Karim on KL Rahul's underwhelming performances ahead of the tournament

Saba Karim is not too concerned about KL Rahul's form ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 and expects the Indian vice-captain to be back to his best soon.

The Asia Cup will be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11. Rahul is heading into the tournament after a couple of indifferent performances in the recently concluded ODI series against Zimbabwe. He also lacked fluency in his batting against the Chevrons.

During an interaction on the Sports 18 show 'Sports Over the Top', Karim was asked whether India should be worried about Rahul's form. He replied in the negative, saying:

"I would not be unduly worried about KL Rahul's form as of now. He would have loved to get some more runs under his belt, but given his pedigree, I do expect him to come back to form quickly."

Karim reckons a few hits in the middle ahead of the Asia Cup should stand the Karnataka batter in good stead. The former India wicketkeeper-batter elaborated:

"He was trying to ease himself in. It was such a tame or unfortunate dismissal the way he got out in the last outing, inside edge onto the wickets. Maybe three or four center-wicket sessions in Dubai before the Asia Cup starts will really help him to get back into his prime form."

Rahul scored 31 runs across his two innings in the ODI series against Zimbabwe. Although he played a 30-run knock in the final game, he was far from his best and was dismissed just when he started taking the attack to the opposition bowlers.

"I wouldn't be worried" - Scott Styris on KL Rahul's form heading into the Asia Cup

KL Rahul is likely to be Rohit Sharma's opening partner at the Asia Cup

Scott Styris, who was also on the panel, concurred with Karim's views, reasoning:

"I wouldn't be worried either. I would be worried if he was only facing five or ten balls in each innings but the last one in particular, 46 deliveries I think it was, if that's the case it means that time in the middle is coming and that would mean he will become more and more fluent."

Styris added that the absence of Shaheen Afridi from the Pakistan attack will also help Rahul's cause in the opening encounter between the two sides. The former New Zealand all-rounder explained:

"Game time in the middle is far more valuable than the nets. So I expect he will be ready to go against Pakistan. I think he is going to go okay, the reason for that is no Shaheen Afridi, we know he is out injured. The way he attacks the stumps, that is the way to get KL Rahul out - lbw and bowled."

Shaheen's injury Big relief for the Indian top order batsmen. Sad we won't be seeing him in #AsiaCup2022 Get fit soon Champ

Afridi has been ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a knee injury. The left-arm pacer got rid of India's top three, including Rahul, in the T20 World Cup last year, which was the last meeting between the two sides.

