Asia Cup 2022: “It's a huge loss for Pakistan before the Asia Cup and the team will feel his absence”- Aqib Javed blames workload management for Shaheen Afridi’s injury

Former Pakistan cricketer Aqib Javed has blamed workload management as ace pacer Shaheen Afridi was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022. He called the left-arm seamer’s absence a huge loss for Pakistan.

The statement comes a day after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that Shaheen Afridi is out of the Asia Cup due to a knee injury.

Speaking to Geo News, Javed said:

"It could be due to workload. Shaheen has been playing cricket continuously. No doubt, it's a huge loss for Pakistan before the Asia Cup and the team will feel his absence."

He added:

"Team management should deal with patience. Do not panic in this situation and let Shaheen recover completely. He has a long career ahead."

“Left-arm pacers always gave tough time to Indian batters”- Aqib Javed after Shaheen Afridi's injury

Javed said that left-arm pacers have always troubled Indian batters. He added that Mohammad Amir helped Pakistan win the 2017 Champions Trophy while Shaheen Afridi helped Pakistan beat India in the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE.

"Previously, it was Amir and then Shaheen. The left-arm pacers always gave tough time to Indian batters. Amir led us to victory in Champions Trophy 2017 and Shaheen in T20 World Cup 2021."

Shaheen Afridi picked up the crucial wickets of India captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in the latest edition of T20WC. He has emerged as a frontline pacer for Pakistan since his debut in 2018. In 40 appearances, Afridi has scalped 47 wickets at an economy rate of 7.76 runs per over.

The PCB's medical team has advised him to rest for up to six weeks. He is also set to miss the home series against England. Afridi is expected to be fit for the T20I tri-series in New Zealand ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam and Co. will begin their campaign against India on August 28 in Dubai, where they beat the Men in Blue by ten wickets in T20WC last year. Pakistan are chasing their only third Asia Cup title after winning the tournament in 2000 and 2012 under the captaincy of Moin Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi (replacement yet to be announced), Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.

