Asia Cup 2022: "Needs to make a comeback, it’s been too many innings" - Kiran More on Virat Kohli

Former Indian wicketkeeper Kiran More was delighted to see star batter Virat Kohli back in the Indian team for the 2022 Asia Cup.

There were a few question marks about the 33-year-old's spot in the squad because of his inconsistent form. However, the selectors have backed him and More feels it is now up to the batter to repay the faith shown in him.

With other players like Deepak Hooda doing well at No. 3, the former cricketer feels Kohli will soon need to get back to scoring impactful runs.

Speaking on Star Sports, here's what Kiran More had to say about India's Asia Cup squad:

"This will definitely be special for Virat Kohli since he now needs to make a comeback, it’s been too many innings. The other batsmen also have been performing really well."

More added about the Indian squad for the Asia Cup:

"Overall, the squad looks good, well-balanced. There are good all-rounders too – R Ashwin has been batting well. Definitely, Axar Patel has been performing well throughout the year too."

Kiran More delighted with inclusion of Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh

Kiran More also spoke about Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh, who have been selected in the Asia Cup squad because of their impressive recent performances. Young wrist-spinner Bishnoi proved to be unplayable at times against the West Indies and More thinks he can be a handy asset in UAE conditions.

More was also ecstatic about Arshdeep Singh making it to the squad. He feels India's long wait for an impactful left-arm pacer might be over with the youngster's rise and stated:

"I like the team combination and I was really happy with Ravi Bishnoi’s selection. It brought a variation to the team. According to me, this is a good team."

He added:

"I’m also happy for Arshdeep Singh. He has been performing well in the IPL, against West Indies, where he was the Player of the Series and bowled well. We were in search of a left-arm bowler, who we have found in Arshdeep Singh."

India will kick off their 2022 Asia Cup campaign on August 28 with a clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.

