Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers Points Table (Updated) after Kuwait vs Singapore match

The Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers are in their final stages now. The penultimate match of the tournament took place on Wednesday (August 24) in Oman, where Kuwait defeated Singapore comprehensively. Courtesy of his win, Kuwait have attained first position in the Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers points table.

Singapore's Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers campaign ended without a win. They lost their first two matches against Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates. While they faced a narrow defeat against Hong Kong, they were absolutely crushed by the UAE and Kuwait in their last two fixtures.

Speaking of the match between Singapore and Kuwait, the island nation won the toss and decided to bat first. Yasin Patel's four-wicket haul helped Kuwait bowl their rivals out for 104 runs. Shiraz Khan took three wickets as well, while Sayed Monib scalped two wickets.

Janak Prakash was the top-scorer for Singapore with 29 runs to his name. Chasing 105 for the win, Kuwait played aggresively and completed the run-chase in just 7.3 overs. Sayed Monib starred with the bat as well, scoring 32 runs off 10 balls.

Which team will finish at the top of the Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers points table?

The final match of the Asia Cup Qualifiers will decide which team will join India and Pakistan in Group 'A' of the main tournament. Kuwait are currently at the top of the points table with four points from three matches. Their net run rate has increased to +1.627 after the win against Singapore.

Hong Kong are second with four points from two matches. A win in their last match against UAE will guarantee Hong Kong a place in the next round. Singapore are out of contention with zero points from three games.

Meanwhile, UAE are third with two points from two matches. Their net run rate is +1.045. Not only do they need to win against Hong Kong, but they also need to ensure that they win by a big margin so they can overtake Kuwait. The match between Hong Kong and UAE will start at 9:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

