Asia Cup 2022: "There is a lack of role clarity in this team" - Aakash Chopra on Bangladesh squad

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that despite having quite a lot of experience in their squad, Bangladesh haven't given their players specific roles going into the Asia Cup 2022.

With star opener Liton Das out injured, it is being said that Mushfiqur Rahim will be batting higher up the order. But whether he will open or not isn't quite certain at the moment.

Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been having issues with the Bangladesh Cricket Board for quite some time now. Yet the 35-year-old has been picked as the captain for the tournament.

Previewing Bangladesh's squad in a video on his YouTube channel on Thursday, Aakash Chopra pointed out how it isn't clear what the board expects from its players:

"There is a lack of role clarity in this team. I would like to know what they expect from Shakib and Mushfiqur. Mahmudullah was their captain in this format but used to bat too low down the order."

Chopra also shed light on the team's poor form in the shortest format of the game:

"They have won just seven games in the last 12 months and have won just two in the last 15. They have also not won any of their five T20Is that they have played in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. So this is an appalling record and a huge weakness."

Aakash Chopra on Bangladesh's approach

Aakash Chopra believes Bangladesh have a plethora of all-rounders and slow bowlers who are highly effective in their home conditions where there is a lot of grip and turn on offer.

However, as soon as the same team competes on good pitches overseas, the 44-year-old reckons that they begin to scratch their heads and seem lost for ideas. On this, he stated:

"The team does phenomenally well when playing on slow and turning pitches at home. But they seem to lack strategy as soon as they step on better wickets away from home. The planning and DNA of this team hasn't really come to the fore. On good pitches, their bowling certainly lacks depth."

