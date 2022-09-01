Asia Cup 2022: "They will also be a threat in the World Cup"- Rajkumar Sharma believes top three returning to form will make India 'unbeatable'

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma feels the Men in Blue as well as the fans shouldn't write off the current top three of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Kohli as ineffective.

Quite a few questions have been raised about India's top three after their disappointing performance against Hong Kong. Many feel that not all three can play together if Rohit and his men want to play an aggressive brand of cricket.

Speaking to India News Sports, Rajkumar explained why the Men in Blue will become world beaters if they back their big guns to find form, having already sorted the middle-order. He said:

"They are world-class batters and have proved why they are genuine match-winners. If they find form, with Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Rishabh Pant to follow, we have all signs of becoming an unbeatable side in T20Is. Not just in the Asia Cup, but they will also be a threat in the World Cup."

There is no better middle-order batter than India's Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is: Saba Karim

Former Indian selector Saba Karim was also present on the panel and was absolutely mesmerized by Suryakumar Yadav's (68* off 26) blazing knock against Hong Kong. He walked out to bat when it looked like India would struggle to reach 160. But his late blitz guided India to 192.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Suryakumar Yadav replies to a question on KL Rahul's inclusion in the team. Suryakumar Yadav replies to a question on KL Rahul's inclusion in the team. https://t.co/1pVdUvuh0e

Yadav not only gave the innings the much-needed impetus, but also brought the best out of Kohli at the other end. Here's what Karim had to say about the sensational knock from 'SKY':

"The middle-order is the toughest position to bat in T20Is. You have to up the scoring rate even if a wicket falls or finish the innings with some power-hitting. With all these factors considered, I don't think there is any middle-order batter like Suryakumar Yadav in world cricket at the moment.

"He has tremendous belief as well as practice of playing those ramp shots of pacers and sweeps off-spinners. We are lucky that we have a batter like him."

Should Suryakumar Yadav bat higher up in the order to ensure he faces more deliveries? Let us know in the comments.

