Asia Cup 2022: "Apun ko zindagi mai kuch daring karna tha" - Twitterati troll Shakib Al Hasan over "rubbish" captaincy after Bangladesh are crushed by Afghanistan

Afghanistan came up with another clinical effort to thump Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh by seven wickets in Sharjah in match number three of the Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday (August 30). Bangladesh, rather surprisingly, decided to bat first after winning the toss.

Speaking of his decision, Shakib explained that “putting the runs on the board will hopefully be difficult for Afghanistan to chase”. Bangladesh, however, could not put enough runs on the board as they struggled against the spin duo of Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3/16) and Rashid Khan (3/22). All they managed was 127 for 7 in their 20 overs, which could have been worse but for Mosaddek Hossain’s valiant 48*.

Afghanistan needed only 18.3 overs to chase down the target. Bangladesh did reduce the opposition to 62 for 3. However, Najibullah Zadran (43* off 17) and Ibrahim Zadran (42* off 41) played contrasting knocks to lift Afghanistan to an emphatic victory.

Following the heavy defeat, Twitterati blasted Shakib, who was featuring in his 100th T20I. Cricket fans questioned the Bangladesh’s skipper decision to bat first and also his ploy to hold back Hossain, although the game was slipping away.

Some also felt that Shakib (1/13) completed his own bowling spell way too soon. Here are some reactions on Twitter to the Bangladesh all-rounder’s poor performance as leader:

Kalyan Villari 🇮🇳 (#35 🏆) @kalyan_vns Bangladesh had several spin options and Shakib still went with pacers. Bangladesh is not suited for T20s, either with their weak batting or bowling, that’s a fact #AsiaCup2022 Bangladesh had several spin options and Shakib still went with pacers. Bangladesh is not suited for T20s, either with their weak batting or bowling, that’s a fact #AsiaCup2022

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 #BANvAFG Not sure exposing your stumps and swinging across the line is a wise approach on this track. Very poor from Shakib! #AsiaCup2022 Not sure exposing your stumps and swinging across the line is a wise approach on this track. Very poor from Shakib! #AsiaCup2022 #BANvAFG

N🇧🇩🇳🇦🇿🇼🇮🇪🇿🇦 @N09434002 Shakib is as bad as a captain as Mahmudullah was. He made the same old mistake of not using his best bowler Shakib is as bad as a captain as Mahmudullah was. He made the same old mistake of not using his best bowler

maisha🏏🌼 @mycricketera "Shakib Al Hasan tried his best" no, he did not. Yes he bowled well, but the batting? The maIN decisions as a captain? I see nothing I'm sorry. Do better. "Shakib Al Hasan tried his best" no, he did not. Yes he bowled well, but the batting? The maIN decisions as a captain? I see nothing I'm sorry. Do better.

John Wright @johnwright15 #AsiaCup2022 Shakib two errors batting first after winning the toss and bowling himself out far too early in the Afghan reply #AFGvsBAN Shakib two errors batting first after winning the toss and bowling himself out far too early in the Afghan reply #AFGvsBAN #AsiaCup2022

Nasreen🧕🇧🇩 @NA__SR__EEN3 Okay now please loose the match against Sri Lanka & come back home rubbish team. Afg needed 60+ runs may b from 36 balls, now this result. Why Mosaddek didn't complete his quota Shakib? Why did u chose to bat first though I know result would have been the Okay now please loose the match against Sri Lanka & come back home rubbish team. Afg needed 60+ runs may b from 36 balls, now this result. Why Mosaddek didn't complete his quota Shakib? Why did u chose to bat first though I know result would have been the

Jamie Alter 😷 🇮🇳 @alter_jamie #AsiaCup2022 Not a surprising result. Bangladesh are poor in T20Is and Shakib botched up by not bowling Mosaddek. Afghanistan won their first two matches in the previous Asia Cup too. Strong statement again. #AFGvsBAN Not a surprising result. Bangladesh are poor in T20Is and Shakib botched up by not bowling Mosaddek. Afghanistan won their first two matches in the previous Asia Cup too. Strong statement again. #AFGvsBAN #AsiaCup2022

Jaganath @MattersTalent @AliRplsc @NA__SR__EEN3 @Sah75official Seriously flaws in Bangla Tigers approach. Don't know whether coaches have final say in team selection. They need to revamp the entire board, support staff and players. Otherwise they will be lost in international cricket @AliRplsc @NA__SR__EEN3 @Sah75official Seriously flaws in Bangla Tigers approach. Don't know whether coaches have final say in team selection. They need to revamp the entire board, support staff and players. Otherwise they will be lost in international cricket

Shivu Jagadannavar @SJagadannavar 🙄 @IrfanPathan shakib vogabond thinks won the toss and elect battong makes afghan easy to defeat bangla @IrfanPathan shakib vogabond thinks won the toss and elect battong makes afghan easy to defeat bangla😎😏🙄

Madrid15 @SoyebAh69024880

And Shakib should play for another country @CricCrazyJohns Icc should ban BangladeshAnd Shakib should play for another country @CricCrazyJohns Icc should ban Bangladesh And Shakib should play for another country

“Always tough when you lose four wickets in first 7-8 overs” - Shakib Al Hasan

Reacting to the defeat, the Bangladesh captain rued the early loss of wickets. Bangladesh were 53 for 5 in the 11th over, which pretty much sealed their fate in the contest. Speaking at the post-match conference, Shakib said:

“It is always tough when you lose four wickets in the first 7-8 overs. We were in the game for the first 14-15 overs. Credit to Afghanistan. In a T20 game, whoever is standing up for the team should it take it till the end. Mosaddek played well but we needed more contributions.”

Sharing his thoughts on Afghanistan’s chase, he added that Bangladesh were in with a chance until Najibullah snatched the game away. He added:

“We knew Najibullah is a dangerous batsman. We thought we had the game when they needed 60 odd in the last 6 overs. But credit to Najibullah.”

Najibullah smashed six sixes in his 17-ball knock to stun Bangladesh. The explosive batter added an unbroken 69 in just 5.3 overs with Ibrahim.

