Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Nepal match

India secured the second spot in the Asia Cup 2023 points table for Group A with a 10-wicket win against Nepal on Monday (September 4). Captain Rohit Sharma led the Men in Blue from the front in the do-or-die game and helped India thrash Nepal in Pallekele.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to field first at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Nepal got off to a dream start and raced to 65 runs in the powerplay overs. However, after the fall of the first wicket, Nepal lost their momentum. They eventually got all out for 230 runs.

Chasing 231 for a win, India started well, but rain interrupted the proceedings in Pallekele. The match resumed after a brief interval, with India receiving a revised target of 145 runs from 23 overs. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma recorded a half-century each to guide India home in the 21st over itself.

Pakistan and India have confirmed their places in the Super 4 round of the Asia Cup 2023. The Men in Green topped the Asia Cup 2023 points table courtesy of their 238-run win against Nepal. They earned one point from the match against India.

Similarly, India got one point from the battle against Pakistan, and they followed it up with a 10-wicket victory over Nepal.

Nepal finished last in Asia Cup 2023 points table for Group A

Making their debut at the grand stage, Nepal failed to open their account in the Asia Cup 2023 points table. The debutants earned zero points from their two big matches against India and Pakistan.

Nevertheless, the Rohit Paudel-led outfit would be happy with the exposure they received in the tournament. Nepal gave India and Pakistan a scare in the first phase of their respective matches, but the heavyweights bounced back and ended up recording big wins in the two encounters.