Asia Cup 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match (Updated) ft. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Taskin Ahmed

Bangladesh staged a remarkable comeback in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, securing victory by 89 runs over Afghanistan on Sunday, following their initial loss to Sri Lanka. Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore hosted the high-scoring contest.

After opting to bat first, Bangladesh experimented with Mehidy Hasan Miraz as an opener. His partner Mohammad Naim started off on a dominating note but lost his wicket for just 28 runs. Towhid Hridoy, the no.3 batter, joined the queue, losing his wicket for a duck.

Nonetheless, Mehidy and Najmul Hossain Shanto steadied the ship with a 115-run third-wicket partnership. Both batters scored their respective centuries to firmly establish their side’s complete control of the game. Later, in the death overs, Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan's contributions took Bangladesh to 334/5 in 50 overs.

Afghanistan bowlers Fazalhaq Farooqi, Karim Janat, and Rashid Khan were on the receiving end, failing to scalp wickets. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Gulbadin Naib settled with one wicket each.

In response, Afghanistan suffered an early setback as they lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz for just one run off Shoriful Islam's brilliant delivery. Despite this, Ibrahim Zadran (75) with the help of Rahmat Shah (33) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (51) made valiant efforts to rebuild the innings.

However, the target and ever-increasing run rate never gave Afghanistan a chance. Rashid Khan, in the lower middle-order, fired up with a few boundaries, but it was too late for Afghanistan by then.

As a result, the Tigers registered a magnificent victory by 89 runs. Taskin Ahmed racked up a brilliant four-fer with Shoriful Islam bagging three crucial wickets.

Asia Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Image Credits: T20 World Cup Twitter

Najmul Hossain Shanto smacked his second consecutive fifty-plus score in the tournament. He thus breached past Babar Azam and took hold of the number one position on the batting chart with 193 runs from just two innings at an average of 96.50.

Babar Azam, after not getting to bat against India, descended to the second rank with 151 runs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, batting as an opener after five years, propelled himself to the third spot, accumulating 112 runs over Afghanistan.

Iftikhar Ahmed slid down to the fourth rank with 109 runs. Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya holds the fifth rank, with 87 runs.

Asia Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Asia Cup 2023 Most Wickets

There are no major changes to the leading wicket-takers list. Shaheen Shah Afridi continues to stay at the top with six scalps from two innings.

His partner Haris Rauf maintained his second rank, having taken five wickets. Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed, with his impressive bowling against Afghanistan, rocketed to the third position, with five wickets.

Matheesha Pathirana, the Sri Lankan young pacer, settled in the fourth slot, having taken four crucial wickets over Bangladesh. Naseem Shah occupied the fifth position with four scalps.