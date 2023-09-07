Asia Cup 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Updated) ft. Babar Azam and Haris Rauf

In the first match of the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan comprehensively defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

After opting to bat, Bangladesh were reduced 47/4 with Pakistan pacers wreaking havoc. Since then, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim got together and tried to revive the innings. The duo added a 100-run partnership for the fifth wicket before Faheem Ashraf provided the breakthrough for Pakistan by knocking over Shakib for 53 runs.

Mushfiqur batted calmly and looked to have things under control before getting out to Haris Rauf's brilliant delivery. After his dismissal, the Tigers lost their next three wickets for just as many runs, getting bundled out for 193 in 38.4 overs.

Rauf was the star bowler for Pakistan, picking up four crucial wickets. He was backed up terrifically by Naseem Shah, who bagged three wickets.

In response, Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman's wicket for just 20 runs. A few overs later, captain Babar Azam followed suit. However, Imam ul Haq steered the team with 78 off 84 balls, including five boundaries and four sixes.

Mohammad Rizwan also scored a crucial fifty batting at No.4, stitching together a partnership of 85 runs with Imam for the third wicket. After Imam’s dismissal, Rizwan and Agha Salman laid the finishing touches to take Pakistan over the line by seven wickets.

Asia Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury, still holds the top spot with 193 runs at an average of 96.50.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam managed to add only 17 runs against Bangladesh to solidify his second position with 168 runs from two innings.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz bagged a golden duck against the Men in Green. However, he occupies the third slot, thanks to his century over Afghanistan.

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi and Pakistan finisher Iftikhar Ahmed settle with fourth and fifth spots, amassing 110 and 109 runs, respectively.

Asia Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Pakistan Asia Cup Cricket

Pakistani pace trio Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Afridi have been a huge threat to the opposition so far in the Asia Cup 2023. Rauf with nine scalps is the current leading wicket-taker. Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi have bagged seven wickets apiece to hold on to second and third spots, respectively.

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed occupies the fourth slot with six scalps from three innings. His colleague Shoriful Isman, who has been brilliant with the ball for the Tigers, sits in fifth position with five wickets.