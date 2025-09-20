Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Oman match

India finished at the top of the Asia Cup 2025 points table for Group A after a 21-run victory over Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It was India's first match in four years in Abu Dhabi, but they still managed to emerge victorious by a decent margin.

This victory has taken the Indian team's tally to six points from three matches in the Asia Cup 2025 points table for Group A. India have finished first in the standings, followed by Pakistan at number two, UAE at three and Oman at four.

At one stage, it seemed like Oman could pull off an upset win over India, but the Indian players brought their experience to the fore and thrashed their opponents at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Here's a look at the final standings of Group A -

Asia Cup 2025 points table of Group A (Image: ACC)

India and Pakistan have qualified for the Super 4s round from Group A. On the other side, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have qualified for the Super 4s round from Group B in Asia Cup 2025.

Despite having players like Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi in the team, Afghanistan have been eliminated from the tournament. Notably, Afghanistan made it to the semifinals of the 2024 T20 World Cup, but they failed to win a single game in the Asia Cup.

Can India top the Asia Cup 2025 points table in the Super 4s round?

India topped the Group A points table, but none of those points will be carried forward to the Super 4s round. The Indian team will play three matches in the Super 4s round. They will battle against Pakistan on September 21, followed by a clash against Bangladesh on September 24 and Sri Lanka on September 26.

If India continue their winning momentum and win all three matches in the Super Fours round, they will top the standings and qualify for the final. It will be interesting to see if Suryakumar Yadav and his men can maintain their undefeated record.

