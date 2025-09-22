Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Pakistan Super 4 match

India kicked off their Super Fours round of the Asia Cup 2025 with a stunning six-wicket win over Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 21. The victory took the Men in Blue to the top of the Super Fours points table.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side have two points and a net run rate of 0.689. Bangladesh also have two points to their name after one match in the Super Fours. They are placed second with a net run rate of 0.121.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan suffered losses in their opening matches of the round and are placed third and fourth in the standings, respectively. India continued their dominant run in the edition, extending their unbeaten streak to four.

Here's the Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours points table:

Asia Cup points table of Super Fours. (Pic: ACC).

India won the toss and chose to field first in the clash. Pakistan were off to an impressive start and were 91/1 after 10 overs. However, the Indian bowlers turned things around after that.

Pace-bowling all-rounder Shivam Dube bowled an impactful spell, recording figures of 4-0-33-2. Left-arm Kuldeep Yadav also did a fine job, conceding 31 runs while bagging one scalp.

Opener Sahibzada Farhan was the top performer with the bat for Pakistan, scoring 58 runs off 47 deliveries. They side finished 171/5 after 20 overs.

Abhishek Sharma shone with the bat for India in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill went out all guns blazing in the run chase. The two formed a brilliant 105-run partnership from 59 balls. While Gill was dismissed after a 47-run knock off 28 balls, Abhishek notched up a fantastic half-century.

The southpaw scored 74 runs off just 39 balls, finishing with a strike rate of 189.74. He struck five sixes and six fours and was adjudged the Player of the Match as India chased the target in 18.5 overs.

Haris Rauf was the pick of the Pakistani bowlers, registering figures of 4-0-26-2. Meanwhile, India will now face Bangladesh at the same venue on Wednesday, September 24.

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 5 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 14 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

