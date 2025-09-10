Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs UAE match

India have attained the number one position in the Asia Cup 2025 points table after a comprehensive win over UAE in their opening match of the mega event. The Indian team has earned two points courtesy of the victory against UAE. Their net run rate is +10.483 after the one-sided win.

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The decision worked in his team's favor as Kuldeep Yadav's four-wicket haul helped the Indian team bowl UAE out for just 57 runs in the first innings.

Chasing 58 for a win, India lost the wicket of Abhishek Sharma, but Shubman Gill's quickfire knock guided the team home in just 4.3 overs. Here is the updated Asia Cup 2025 points table after the clash between India and UAE.

Asia Cup 2025 points table after India vs UAE match (Image: Instagram/Sportskeedacricket)

UAE are second in the points table with zero points and a negative net run rate of -10.483. Oman and Pakistan are also in Group A, but they are yet to play a match in the competition.

After the mega win over UAE, India should be able to reserve their place in the Super 4s by winning just one of their remaining two group stage matches. India will play against Pakistan on September 14, while the game against Oman will happen on September 19.

Can India solidify their place at the top of the Asia Cup 2025 points table for Group A?

As mentioned ahead, India will play their next match against Pakistan on September 14. A victory over Pakistan can help the Indian team take their tally to four points in the Group A standings.

Pakistan will play their first match of Asia Cup 2025 against Oman on September 12. It will be interesting to see which two teams finish in the Top 2 of the standings in Group A of Asia Cup this year.

