Asia Cup 2025 Qualification Scenarios: How can Sri Lanka and Bangladesh qualify for the final?

Sri Lanka suffered their second consecutive defeat in the Super Fours of the Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday, September 23. Pakistan beat them by five wickets at Abu Dhabi.

Batting first, the T20 Asia Cup defending champions were restricted to 133/8 from their 20 overs. Kamidu Mendis top-scored with a hard-fought 44-ball 50. However, they failed to defend the total as Pakistan got over the line with two overs to spare.

This defeat made things even more difficult for the Lankan Lions. They have just one Super Fours game left and will have to depend on other results to qualify for the Asia Cup 2025 final. For Sri Lanka to make it to the summit clash, they will need Bangladesh to win both their remaining games against India and Pakistan. With that, they will also have to win their final match against India by a big margin.

This scenario will leave Sri Lanka tied on points with India and Pakistan, with net run-rate then being the deciding factor. However, should India beat Bangladesh, Charith Asalanka and his troops will be knocked out.

As for Bangladesh, a win against the Lanka Lions in their first Super Fours game has put them in a strong position. The equation is straightforward for them as winning both their remaining games against India and Pakistan will take them to the final.

If they beat India but lose to Pakistan, they will finish wth four points. In this scenario, Bangladesh will need Sri Lanka to beat India in their final game. Should Bangladesh lose to India, then their game against Pakistan will become a virtual semi-final for them.

Sri Lanka will face an uphill task against India in their final Super Fours clash

Sri Lanka will face India in their final Super Fours clash of the Asia Cup 2025. It will be an uphill task for them to even win the game to end their campaign on a high note.

The Men In Blue have been unstoppable so far, having won all their games in the tournament. India have put up a dominant display with both bat and ball. They will certainly begin as favourites when the two teams meet in the last Super Fours match.

Charith Asalanka's men failed to defend 168 against Bangladesh and scored just 133 against Pakistan, which was an easy chase for the opposition. They will have to bring their best game forward in all departments to stand a chance against an in-form Indian team.

