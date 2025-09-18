Asia Cup 2025 tickets: How to buy tickets for India vs Oman match?

Asia Cup 2025 tickets sale began a few days ago in the United Arab Emirates. Unlike the previous editions, the demand for the Asia Cup tickets has been low this year, but still, the demand for tickets of Team India's matches has been high as compared to other games.

Ad

The Indian team will play their next match against Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19. This will be the first time after the 2021 T20 World Cup that the Indian team takes the field at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The Men in Blue have played quite a few matches in Dubai this year, but the upcoming game will be the first time they take the field in Abu Dhabi in almost four years.

Ad

Trending

Indian cricket fans residing in Abu Dhabi will be excited to witness the likes of Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah live in action at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Here's a look at the online ticket booking details for the Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Oman.

Where to buy Asia Cup 2025 tickets for India vs Oman match online?

Platinumlist has joined hands with the Asian Cricket Council for the online ticket sales of Asia Cup 2025 tickets. Fans can buy the India vs Oman match tickets online from https://asiacup2025.platinumlist.net/.

Ad

VIP Lounge tickets for the match between India and Oman have been sold out on the website. Unreserved seating passes for North Stand, South Grandstand and South Paranomic are still available.

How to buy offline tickets for India vs Oman match?

Before Asia Cup 2025 began, the Asian Cricket Council announced that offline tickets for the games at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium will be available at the tickets office of the venue in Abu Dhabi. Fans can visit the office to know more details about the offline tickets sale.

The game between India and Oman will start at 6:30pm Local Time in Abu Dhabi on September 19. As per IST, the match will begin at 8pm.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news