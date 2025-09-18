Asia Cup 2025 tickets: How to buy tickets for India vs Oman match?

Asia Cup 2025 tickets sale began a few days ago in the United Arab Emirates. Unlike the previous editions, the demand for the Asia Cup tickets has been low this year, but still, the demand for tickets of Team India's matches has been high as compared to other games.
The Indian team will play their next match against Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19. This will be the first time after the 2021 T20 World Cup that the Indian team takes the field at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
The Men in Blue have played quite a few matches in Dubai this year, but the upcoming game will be the first time they take the field in Abu Dhabi in almost four years.
Indian cricket fans residing in Abu Dhabi will be excited to witness the likes of Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah live in action at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Here's a look at the online ticket booking details for the Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Oman.
Where to buy Asia Cup 2025 tickets for India vs Oman match online?
Platinumlist has joined hands with the Asian Cricket Council for the online ticket sales of Asia Cup 2025 tickets. Fans can buy the India vs Oman match tickets online from https://asiacup2025.platinumlist.net/.
VIP Lounge tickets for the match between India and Oman have been sold out on the website. Unreserved seating passes for North Stand, South Grandstand and South Paranomic are still available.
How to buy offline tickets for India vs Oman match?
Before Asia Cup 2025 began, the Asian Cricket Council announced that offline tickets for the games at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium will be available at the tickets office of the venue in Abu Dhabi. Fans can visit the office to know more details about the offline tickets sale.
The game between India and Oman will start at 6:30pm Local Time in Abu Dhabi on September 19. As per IST, the match will begin at 8pm.
