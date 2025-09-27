Asia Cup 2025 tickets: How to buy tickets for India vs Pakistan final match?

Asia Cup 2025 tickets demand will likely peak this weekend because India will lock horns with Pakistan in the final. The iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium will play host to this big game on September 28.

India and Pakistan have already battled twice in Asia Cup this year. The Indian team has thrashed Pakistan on both occasions, and they will be keen to complete a hat-trick of victories over their neighbors to take the Asia Cup trophy home.

On the other side, Pakistan have an opportunity to win their first-ever T20I Asia Cup trophy. Before the high-stakes game gets underway in Dubai, here's a look at how fans can reserve their seats at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the India vs Pakistan final match.

Where to buy Asia Cup 2025 tickets for India vs Pakistan final match?

Like the previous matches played in Dubai, the Asia Cup 2025 tickets for the final between India and Pakistan are on sale on - https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/dp-world-asia-cup/casual-ticket-office website.

The general tickets for this match have been sold out. Premium tickets are still available, with the price for one ticket being USD 212.53. Even the Pavillion seat tickets are up for grabs. The price for the Pavillion seats starts from USD 255.04 for the final between India and Pakistan in Dubai.

Fans wishing to get the VIP experience at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium can purchase the VIP suite tickets as well. The price for one VIP Lounge ticket is USD 3,117.17. Tickets for Grand Lounge and Boundary Lounge seats are also available online.

Apart from the aforementioned website, fans can also buy the tickets from the tickets office at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. As per a press release by ACC, the offline sale for Asia Cup 2025 tickets started a few days before the tournament, with tickets being available at the venue's tickets office.

