Asia Cup 2025 tickets: How to buy tickets for India vs Pakistan Super 4s match?

Asia Cup 2025 tickets sale started earlier this month in the United Arab Emirates. The first round of the competition is officially in the history books. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have emerged as the Top 4 teams in this year's Asia Cup.
Unlike other tournaments where the Top 4 teams battle in semifinal matches, the Asian Cricket Council has planned a special Super 4s round, where the top four teams will battle against each other once. The Top 2 teams from this round will advance to the final.
India and Pakistan played against each other in the group stage of Asia Cup 2025, and they will clash again in the Super 4s round on September 21. Here's how fans can reserve their seats at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the upcoming Super 4s match between India and Pakistan.
Where to buy Asia Cup 2025 tickets for India vs Pakistan Super 4s match online?
Like the first round, Asia Cup 2025 tickets are available online on this website - https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/dp-world-asia-cup/casual-ticket-office starting from USD 99. Fans can buy general as well as VIP tickets online for this big game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
The Sky Box tickets are in the range of USD 4,534 to USD 9,068.12. Pavilion tickets cost USD 255.04, while general stand tickets are available from USD 99 onwards.
How to buy offline Asia Cup 2025 tickets for India vs Pakistan match in Dubai?
Asian Cricket Council had announced prior to the tournament that the tickets will be available offline as well for all the Asia Cup matches. Interested fans can visit the tickets office at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to know more about the offline tickets sale.
India vs Pakistan match tickets have always been in high demand. It will be interesting to see if all tickets are sold out by the time Salman Ali Agha and Suryakumar Yadav come out for the coin toss in Dubai.
