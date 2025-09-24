  • home icon
Asia Cup 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after IND vs BAN (Updated) ft. Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma 

By Gokul Nair
Modified Sep 24, 2025 23:49 IST
Abhishek Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav are having dominant outings in Asia Cup 2025 (Image Credit: Getty)

Team India continue their dominating run in the Asia Cup 2025 following a 41-run win over Bangladesh in the Super 4 stage at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 24. The Men in Blue had spells of trouble during the contest, but finished on a high note to be on the brink of qualifying for the finals.

Put into bat first, Team India got off to a blazing start yet again, courtesy of openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. Although the vice-captain was dismissed right after the powerplay, his batting partner managed to record his second consecutive half-century of the campaign.

However, Bangladesh managed to make a resounding comeback in the second half of the innings. A collapse meant that India slumped to 129-5 in the 15th over after 96 runs at the halfway mark. A late surge by Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel took India to 168-6 at the end of 20 overs.

also-read-trending Trending

Bangladesh made a decent start to the run chase despite Tanzid Hasan Tamim's early dismissal. However, they completely imploded in the middle overs against the Indian spinners. The team eventually bundled out for 127, with only two batters registering double figures.

Asia Cup 2025 Most Runs

PlayerMatchesInningsRunsAverageSR4s 6s
1Abhishek Sharma5524849.60206.672317
2Saif Hassan 3316053.33129.03710
3Sahibzada Farhan5515631.20107.5988
4Pathum Nissanka5515430.80146.67165
5Towhid Hridoy5513433.50119.6463
6Fakhar Zaman5512230.50128.42123
7Kusal Mendis5512230.50124.49133
8Litton Das4411929.75129.35131
9Shubman Gill5511127.75156.34152
10Mohammad Nabi 3310836.00171.4368
Abhishek Sharma is having a campaign to remember, following yet another stellar knock to cement his status as the No. 1-ranked T20I batter. He continued right from where he left off during the Super 4 stage match against Pakistan to be at his explosive best and score 75 runs off 37 deliveries.

His knock came to an unfortunate end in the form of a run out, but his run tally as the leading run scorer of the Asia Cup 2025 stretches to 248 runs in five matches at an average of 49.60 and a strike rate of 206.66.

Shubman Gill, with his sublime 19-ball 29, becomes the second Indian batter to reach the three-figure mark in terms of runs scored, and makes his way into the top 10 with 111 runs in five outings.

Asia Cup 2025 Most Wickets

posplayerTeamMWKTSIORBBIAVGECONSR4W5W
1Kuldeep YadavIndia512517.1977/48.085.658.5810
2Junaid SiddiqueUnited Arab Emirates3939.05718/46.336.33620
3Mustafizur RahmanBangladesh58519.013820/317.257.2614.2500
4Wanindu HasarangaSri Lanka57520.011922/2175.9517.1400
5Saim AyubPakistan56413.09635/3167.381300
6Nuwan ThusharaSri Lanka56519.014218/423.667.471910
7Shaheen AfridiPakistan56516.512728/321.167.5416.8300
8Haris RaufPakistan36310.48219/213.667.6810.6600
9Rishad HossainBangladesh46412.09418/215.667.831200
10Dushmantha ChameeraSri Lanka56520.015929/226.57.952000
Kuldeep Yadav put in yet another massive shift to keep up with his sensational Asia Cup 2025 campaign. The left-arm spinner provided a vital breakthrough with the wicket of Parvez Emon, and also bagged the wickets of Rishad Hossain and Tanzim Sakib to finish with figures of 3-18.

He is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament by some fair distance at the moment. With 12 wickets at an average of 8.08 and an economy of 5.65, he has a lead of three wickets over the second-placed Junaid Siddique of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

bell-icon Manage notifications