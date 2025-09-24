Asia Cup 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after IND vs BAN (Updated) ft. Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma 

Team India continue their dominating run in the Asia Cup 2025 following a 41-run win over Bangladesh in the Super 4 stage at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 24. The Men in Blue had spells of trouble during the contest, but finished on a high note to be on the brink of qualifying for the finals.

Put into bat first, Team India got off to a blazing start yet again, courtesy of openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. Although the vice-captain was dismissed right after the powerplay, his batting partner managed to record his second consecutive half-century of the campaign.

However, Bangladesh managed to make a resounding comeback in the second half of the innings. A collapse meant that India slumped to 129-5 in the 15th over after 96 runs at the halfway mark. A late surge by Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel took India to 168-6 at the end of 20 overs.

Bangladesh made a decent start to the run chase despite Tanzid Hasan Tamim's early dismissal. However, they completely imploded in the middle overs against the Indian spinners. The team eventually bundled out for 127, with only two batters registering double figures.

Asia Cup 2025 Most Runs

Player Matches Innings Runs Average SR 4s 6s 1 Abhishek Sharma 5 5 248 49.60 206.67 23 17 2 Saif Hassan 3 3 160 53.33 129.03 7 10 3 Sahibzada Farhan 5 5 156 31.20 107.59 8 8 4 Pathum Nissanka 5 5 154 30.80 146.67 16 5 5 Towhid Hridoy 5 5 134 33.50 119.64 6 3 6 Fakhar Zaman 5 5 122 30.50 128.42 12 3 7 Kusal Mendis 5 5 122 30.50 124.49 13 3 8 Litton Das 4 4 119 29.75 129.35 13 1 9 Shubman Gill 5 5 111 27.75 156.34 15 2 10 Mohammad Nabi 3 3 108 36.00 171.43 6 8

Abhishek Sharma is having a campaign to remember, following yet another stellar knock to cement his status as the No. 1-ranked T20I batter. He continued right from where he left off during the Super 4 stage match against Pakistan to be at his explosive best and score 75 runs off 37 deliveries.

His knock came to an unfortunate end in the form of a run out, but his run tally as the leading run scorer of the Asia Cup 2025 stretches to 248 runs in five matches at an average of 49.60 and a strike rate of 206.66.

Shubman Gill, with his sublime 19-ball 29, becomes the second Indian batter to reach the three-figure mark in terms of runs scored, and makes his way into the top 10 with 111 runs in five outings.

Asia Cup 2025 Most Wickets

pos player Team M WKTS I O R BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W 1 Kuldeep Yadav India 5 12 5 17.1 97 7/4 8.08 5.65 8.58 1 0 2 Junaid Siddique United Arab Emirates 3 9 3 9.0 57 18/4 6.33 6.33 6 2 0 3 Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh 5 8 5 19.0 138 20/3 17.25 7.26 14.25 0 0 4 Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka 5 7 5 20.0 119 22/2 17 5.95 17.14 0 0 5 Saim Ayub Pakistan 5 6 4 13.0 96 35/3 16 7.38 13 0 0 6 Nuwan Thushara Sri Lanka 5 6 5 19.0 142 18/4 23.66 7.47 19 1 0 7 Shaheen Afridi Pakistan 5 6 5 16.5 127 28/3 21.16 7.54 16.83 0 0 8 Haris Rauf Pakistan 3 6 3 10.4 82 19/2 13.66 7.68 10.66 0 0 9 Rishad Hossain Bangladesh 4 6 4 12.0 94 18/2 15.66 7.83 12 0 0 10 Dushmantha Chameera Sri Lanka 5 6 5 20.0 159 29/2 26.5 7.95 20 0 0

Kuldeep Yadav put in yet another massive shift to keep up with his sensational Asia Cup 2025 campaign. The left-arm spinner provided a vital breakthrough with the wicket of Parvez Emon, and also bagged the wickets of Rishad Hossain and Tanzim Sakib to finish with figures of 3-18.

He is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament by some fair distance at the moment. With 12 wickets at an average of 8.08 and an economy of 5.65, he has a lead of three wickets over the second-placed Junaid Siddique of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

