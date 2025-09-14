  • home icon
  Asia Cup 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after IND vs PAK (Updated) ft. Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel 

Asia Cup 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after IND vs PAK (Updated) ft. Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel 

By Gokul Nair
Modified Sep 14, 2025 23:41 IST
Asia Cup 2025
Kudleep Yadav continues to top the bowling charts in Asia Cup 2025 (Image Credit: Getty)

Team India continued to cruise through their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a thumping seven-wicket win over Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side now occupies the first spot in Group A of the competition with successive wins under their belt.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and opted to bat first, and the Indian bowlers capitalised straightaway to make an instant impact in the contest, and create some early momentum. Both Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya were able to generate movement with the new ball to create dents in the powerplay.

Saim Ayub was dismissed for a golden duck, while Mohammad Haris also perished soon after to leave Pakistan in trouble at 6-2 in the second over. Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan were able to steady the ship for a while, before the spinners came into the contest to dictate the proceedings.

Team India dominated the middle overs to reduce the Men in Green to 83-7 at one stage, before a cameo by Shaheen Afridi spiked the score to 127-9 at the end of the first innings.

Abhishek Sharma helped the Men in Blue make a fiery start to the run chase despite Shubman Gill's dismissal in the second over. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma ticked off the runs in the middle overs with the required run rate well under control, and proceeded to wrap up the contest with more than four overs to spare.

Asia Cup 2025 Most Runs

pos
player
Team
M
R
I
NO
HS
AVG
BF
SR
100
50
4s
6s
1Litton DasBangladesh287205943.5065133.8401101
2Sediqullah AtalAfghanistan1731173*-52140.380163
3Mohammad HarisPakistan269206634.5049140.810173
4Sahibzada FarhanPakistan269204034.507295.830023
5Abhishek SharmaIndia261203130.5029210.340065
6Surya Kumar YadavIndia2542247*-39138.460052
7Azmatullah OmarzaiAfghanistan153105353.0021252.380125
8Babar HayatHong Kong, China253203926.505596.360004
9Pathum NissankaSri Lanka150105050.0034147.050161
10Kamil MisharaSri Lanka1461146*-32143.750042
Abhishek Sharma, on the back of yet another entertaining cameo, is now the fifth leading run-scorer of the Asia Cup 2025. The left-handed batter smacked a 13-ball 31 to boost India in the powerplay, and hand them a massive head start in the run chase. He now has 61 runs under his belt with an exemplary strike rate of 210.34.

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav was also among the runs with his unbeaten 47 during the run chase. His run-tally now reads 54 runs, making him the sixth leading run-scorer of the tournament.

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das is currently the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 87 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 133.85.

Asia Cup 2025 Most Wickets

posplayerTeamMWKTSIORBBIAVGECONSR4W5W
1Kuldeep YadavIndia2726.1257/43.574.055.2810
2Saim AyubPakistan2526.04335/38.67.167.200
3Shivam DubeIndia2312.044/31.332400
4Axar PatelIndia2327.03118/210.334.421400
5Tanzim Hasan SakibBangladesh2327.04421/214.666.281400
6Jasprit BumrahIndia2327.04728/215.666.711400
7Ateequl IqbalHong Kong, China2326.44614/215.336.913.3300
8Aamir KaleemOman1314.03131/310.337.75800
9Shah FaisalOman1314.03434/311.338.5800
10Ayush ShuklaHong Kong, China2327.08654/228.6612.281400
Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav continues his stellar Asia Cup 2025 campaign as he picked up a three-fer on the back of his figures of 4-7 in the clash against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The wrist spinner accounted for the wickets of Sahibzada Farhan, Hasan Nawaz, and Mohammad Nawaz to finish with figures of 3-18, to be the pick among the bowlers yet again.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel also had a solid outing, picking up the key wickets of Fakhar Zaman in his very first over, as well as skipper Salman Ali Agha, to produce figures of 2-18 off his four overs. He is now the fourth-leading wicket-taker of the tournament.

Gokul Nair

