Asia Cup 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after IND vs UAE (Updated) ft. Kuldeep Yadav, Abhishek Sharma 

By Gokul Nair
Published Sep 10, 2025 22:23 IST
IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025
Kuldeep Yadav and Abhishek Sharma had a memorable outing (Image Credit: Getty)

Team India kick-started their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a thumping nine-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 10. The bowling unit stole the show for the Men in Blue during the group stage encounter, a complete performance that saw the opposition being bowled out for 57 runs.

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav ended the dreaded toss run, and opted to bowl first. Opting to feature three spinners, the UAE batters had no reply to the relentless bowling after a decent couple of overs in the powerplay.

The Men in Blue ensured they got a massive head start in terms of the net run-rate as they hunted down the target in no time, and ensured a winning start for the team in the Asia Cup campaign.

Asia Cup 2025 Most Runs

pos
player
Team
M
R
I
NO
HS
AVG
BF
SR
100
50
4s
6s
1Sediqullah AtalAfghanistan1731173*-52140.380163
2Azmatullah OmarzaiAfghanistan153105353.0021252.380125
3Babar HayatHong Kong, China139103939.004390.690003
4Mohammad NabiAfghanistan133103333.0026126.920031
5Abhishek SharmaIndia130103030.0016187.50023
6Alishan SharafuUnited Arab Emirates122102222.0017129.410031
7Shubman GillIndia1201120*-9222.220021
8Muhammad WaseemUnited Arab Emirates119101919.002286.360030
9Yasim MurtazaHong Kong, China116101616.002661.530010
10Rahmanullah GurbazAfghanistan181088.0051600001
Afghanistan opener Sediqullah Atal remains the top-scorer of the 2025 Asia Cup after his solid fifty against Hong Kong in the opening match of the competition. All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai is ranked second after his quick-fire half-century to bolster the team total in Abu Dhabi in the death overs.

Team India's Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill also mark their entries into the run-getters list with their fiery cameos during the run chase against the UAE. The former is now the fifth-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

Asia Cup 2025 Most Wickets

posplayerTeamMWKTSIORBBIAVGECONSR4W5W
1Kuldeep YadavIndia1412.177/41.753.233.2510
2Shivam DubeIndia1312.044/31.332400
3Gulbadin NaibAfghanistan1213.088/242.66900
4Fazalhaq FarooqiAfghanistan1213.01616/285.33900
5Kinchit Devang ShahHong Kong, China1213.02424/2128900
6Ayush ShuklaHong Kong, China1214.05454/22713.51200
7Varun ChakaravarthyIndia1112.044/1421200
8Azmatullah OmarzaiAfghanistan1112.044/1421200
9Noor AhmadAfghanistan1114.01616/11642400
10Axar PatelIndia1113.01313/1134.331800
Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav makes a quick rise to the top of the wickets tally with his sublime four-fer in the clash against the UAE. The left-arm spinner spun a web around the opposition to strike thrice in an over, before also snatching up the final wicket to conclude the innings.

All-rounder Shivam Dube also made the most of his rare bowling spell to end with three wickets, and as a result, is the second-highest wicket-taker in the early stages of the competition.

Afghanistan pacers Gulbadin Naib and Fazalhaq Farooqi are ranked next, courtesy of their two wickets apiece during Hong Kong's collapse in the earlier contest.

Gokul Nair

Gokul Nair

Edited by Gokul Nair
