Asia Cup 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after IND vs UAE (Updated) ft. Kuldeep Yadav, Abhishek Sharma 

Team India kick-started their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a thumping nine-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 10. The bowling unit stole the show for the Men in Blue during the group stage encounter, a complete performance that saw the opposition being bowled out for 57 runs.

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav ended the dreaded toss run, and opted to bowl first. Opting to feature three spinners, the UAE batters had no reply to the relentless bowling after a decent couple of overs in the powerplay.

The Men in Blue ensured they got a massive head start in terms of the net run-rate as they hunted down the target in no time, and ensured a winning start for the team in the Asia Cup campaign.

Asia Cup 2025 Most Runs

pos player Team M R I NO HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Sediqullah Atal Afghanistan 1 73 1 1 73* - 52 140.38 0 1 6 3 2 Azmatullah Omarzai Afghanistan 1 53 1 0 53 53.00 21 252.38 0 1 2 5 3 Babar Hayat Hong Kong, China 1 39 1 0 39 39.00 43 90.69 0 0 0 3 4 Mohammad Nabi Afghanistan 1 33 1 0 33 33.00 26 126.92 0 0 3 1 5 Abhishek Sharma India 1 30 1 0 30 30.00 16 187.5 0 0 2 3 6 Alishan Sharafu United Arab Emirates 1 22 1 0 22 22.00 17 129.41 0 0 3 1 7 Shubman Gill India 1 20 1 1 20* - 9 222.22 0 0 2 1 8 Muhammad Waseem United Arab Emirates 1 19 1 0 19 19.00 22 86.36 0 0 3 0 9 Yasim Murtaza Hong Kong, China 1 16 1 0 16 16.00 26 61.53 0 0 1 0 10 Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan 1 8 1 0 8 8.00 5 160 0 0 0 1

Afghanistan opener Sediqullah Atal remains the top-scorer of the 2025 Asia Cup after his solid fifty against Hong Kong in the opening match of the competition. All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai is ranked second after his quick-fire half-century to bolster the team total in Abu Dhabi in the death overs.

Team India's Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill also mark their entries into the run-getters list with their fiery cameos during the run chase against the UAE. The former is now the fifth-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

Asia Cup 2025 Most Wickets

pos player Team M WKTS I O R BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W 1 Kuldeep Yadav India 1 4 1 2.1 7 7/4 1.75 3.23 3.25 1 0 2 Shivam Dube India 1 3 1 2.0 4 4/3 1.33 2 4 0 0 3 Gulbadin Naib Afghanistan 1 2 1 3.0 8 8/2 4 2.66 9 0 0 4 Fazalhaq Farooqi Afghanistan 1 2 1 3.0 16 16/2 8 5.33 9 0 0 5 Kinchit Devang Shah Hong Kong, China 1 2 1 3.0 24 24/2 12 8 9 0 0 6 Ayush Shukla Hong Kong, China 1 2 1 4.0 54 54/2 27 13.5 12 0 0 7 Varun Chakaravarthy India 1 1 1 2.0 4 4/1 4 2 12 0 0 8 Azmatullah Omarzai Afghanistan 1 1 1 2.0 4 4/1 4 2 12 0 0 9 Noor Ahmad Afghanistan 1 1 1 4.0 16 16/1 16 4 24 0 0 10 Axar Patel India 1 1 1 3.0 13 13/1 13 4.33 18 0 0

Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav makes a quick rise to the top of the wickets tally with his sublime four-fer in the clash against the UAE. The left-arm spinner spun a web around the opposition to strike thrice in an over, before also snatching up the final wicket to conclude the innings.

All-rounder Shivam Dube also made the most of his rare bowling spell to end with three wickets, and as a result, is the second-highest wicket-taker in the early stages of the competition.

Afghanistan pacers Gulbadin Naib and Fazalhaq Farooqi are ranked next, courtesy of their two wickets apiece during Hong Kong's collapse in the earlier contest.

