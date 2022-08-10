Asia Cup: "Only one among Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant can play" - Parthiv Patel on why he wants Virat Kohli to open with Rohit Sharma

Former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel believes that if Team India want to play both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik in the Asia Cup 2022, they may have to leave out KL Rahul.

Rahul has been named India's vice-captain for the tournament, despite coming back from a long injury lay-off. Several players, including Pant, Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer, have opened the innings in his absence.

Patel opined that Yadav and Hardik Pandya are simply undroppable. This means there is only one spot left in the middle-order, prompting a toss-up between Pant and Karthik. Patel feels this problem will be solved only if Virat Kohli opens the batting with captain Rohit Sharma, which will see the team drop Rahul.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Parthiv Patel explained why the Men in Blue would like to have Pant batting at No. 4. He said:

"If all three of Rohit, Virat and Rahul play, then only one among Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant can play. So I feel Virat should open with Rohit. Suryakumar Yadav at No. 3, Rishabh Pant at 4, which I think is necessary because he is a left-hander."

Parthiv Patel on Team India leaving out Mohammad Shami

Parthiv Patel was baffled with experienced pacer Mohammad Shami being overlooked by India for this year's Asia Cup. Shami failed to make it into the squad despite injuries to both Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel.

Patel believes Shami was an important part of the Gujarat Titans team that won the IPL 2022 season. He feels it was a no-brainer to include him in the Asia Cup squad and stated:

"I am surprised by the exclusion of Mohammad Shami and am doubting whether he is in India's T20 plans at all. If Dinesh Karthik made a comeback due to his form in the IPL, then even Shami should have been given an opportunity."

Patel went on to add:

"He played an outstanding role in Gujarat Titans' title win."

India kick off their Asia Cup 2022 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28.

BCCI @BCCI squad for Asia Cup 2022 - Rohit Sharma (Capt ), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. #TeamIndia squad for Asia Cup 2022 - Rohit Sharma (Capt ), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. 🚨#TeamIndia squad for Asia Cup 2022 - Rohit Sharma (Capt ), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

With just Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan as genuine fast bowling options, have India missed a trick? Let us know in comments.

