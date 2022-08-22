Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022, Match 3: UAE hammer Singapore by 47 runs

The UAE thumped Singapore by 47 runs in the third match of the Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022 in Al Amerat on Monday (August 22). In a game dominated by the UAE, they batted first after losing the toss and posted a competitive 160 for eight.

In reply, Singapore got themselves into a decent position, reaching 54 for one in the eighth over. However, they lsoon ost their way were bowled out for 113 in 18.3 overs. For the UAE, Karthik Meiyappan (3/13) and Junaid Siddique (3/14) stood out with the ball.

Singapore got off to a poor start with the willow, losing Surendran Chandramohan for a duck as he was caught behind off Sabir Ali. However, Aritra Dutta looked in dazzling form once again. He hit Sultan Ahmed for a six and a four in the fifth over. Two more maximums followed in the next two overs as the chasing side reached 50 in seven overs.

Zawar Farid, however, struck for the UAE, removing Rezza Gaznavi for 14. Young leg-spinner Meiyappan then dealt a massive blow to Singapore’s hopes, ending Dutta’s innings on 42 off 29 balls. In his next over, Meiyappan cleaned up Janak Prakash (14) and Aryaman Sunil (0) as Singapore crumbled to 81 for five.

Medium pacer Siddique also struck twice in consecutive deliveries to push Singapore into deeper trouble. Siddique got the scalps of Aman Desai (13) and Avi Dixit (six).

Amjad Mahboob walloped Basil Hameed for consecutive sixes in the 17th over, but fell at the end of the over for 16 off nine. Akshay Puri became Siddique’s third victim as he was bowled for a golden duck. The winning moment came when Ahmed had Vinoth Baskaran caught for three.

UAE post 160 for 8 as Muhammad Waseem hits quick-fire 58

Sent into bat after losing the toss, UAE put up a competitive 160 for eight as opener Muhammad Waseem top-scored with 58 off 34 balls. Waseem looked in terrific form, striking three fours and five sixes. Hameed also chipped in with a handy 38 off 28 after the UAE’s middle order stumbled. For Singapore, Prakash claimed three for 35, while Baskaran ended with figures of two for 23.

Waseem began on a confident note, whacking Mahboob for a four and a six in the first over. Another maximum followed in the Singapore captain’s next over. Debutant pacer Adwitya Bhargava, however, dealt a big blow to the UAE, cleaning up Chirag Suri for a duck. In the same over, though, Vriitya Aravind slammed him for three consecutive fours.

At the other end, Waseem continued to bat in aggressive fashion. In the sixth over bowled by Sunil, he smashed two fours and a six. The dangerous stand was broken when Baskaran bowled Aravind for a nine-ball 18. Waseem needed only 29 balls to reach his half-century. However, he did not last long after that. He fell to Prakash, offering a return catch.

Baskaran and Puri then dismissed Aryan Lakra (nine) and Chundangapoyil Rizwan (13), respectively, as Singapore gained some control over proceedings. Prakash dealt the batting side a double blow, sending back both Farid (11) and Ahmed (0) in the 18th over.

Hameed, though, kept striking crucial blows at the other end, including a six in the final over, before he was run out.

