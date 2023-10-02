Asian Games Men’s T20I 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Malaysia vs Thailand, Match 9

Malaysia, on Monday, August 2, beat Thailand by 194 runs in the ninth game of the Asian Games 2023 at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou. With the win, Malaysia finished atop Group C with four points and a net run rate of +6.675, thanks to wins in both games.

After beating Singapore by 73 runs, Malaysia looked at ease against Thailand as well. They will next be up against Bangladesh in the fourth quarterfinal on Wednesday, October 4.

Thailand, meanwhile, had a disappointing campaign. They finished bottom of the table with a net run rate of -7.325, thanks to losses in both their games.

Malaysia beat Thailand in Asian Games 2023

After opting to bat first in the Asian Games game, Malaysia went hammer and tongs right from the word go. They went on to rack up a mammoth score of 268 for the loss of four wickets. Opening batter Syed Aziz was stupendous, to say the least. He scored 126 runs off 56 balls with the help of 13 fours and as many as nine sixes.

When he got out in the 17th over, Malaysia were already in a position of command against their opponents. Aziz set the platform with a partnership of 81 runs off seven overs with Zubaidi Zulfike.

After Zulfike got out, Muhammad Amir came to bat at No. 3 and smashed his way to 55 runs off 25 balls. Virandeep Singh injected momentum into the innings with a knock of 30 off 12 balls, laced with four sixes.

Malaysia then restricted Thailand to 74 for the loss of nine wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Vijay Unni, Virandeep and Ahmed Faiz accounted for two scalps apiece. Muhammad Amir Azim picked up one wicket. For Thailand, four batters got into double digits, but none of them made a big enough score to trouble the opposition.