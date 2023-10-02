Malaysia secured a dominating 194-run victory over Thailand in the ninth match of the Asian Games men's cricket competition. Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou hosted this one-sided affair.

After winning the toss, Malaysia opted to bat first on a flat track with short boundaries. Opener Syed Aziz started off in ultra-aggressive fashion, scoring runs with ease right from the first over. His opening partner Zubaidi Zulkifle, meanwhile, was dismissed for 31 off 24 balls.

Aziz was then ably supported by Muhammad Amir, who went on to score 55 off 25 balls, with four fours and as many sixes. Aziz reached his century a few overs later and ended up with 126 off 56 balls, which included 13 fours and nine sixes.

Virandeep Singh played a cameo towards the end, scoring an unbeaten 30 off just 12 balls to propel Malaysia to 268/4 in 20 overs. Sorawat Desungnoen was the standout bowler for Thailand, bagging two crucial wickets.

In response, Thailand were never in the game, losing wickets at regular intervals. Unfortunately, no batter crossed the 15-run mark, highlighting their struggles with the willow. Captain Nopphon Senamontree was the top-scorer with 15 off 21 balls.

Vijay Unni, Virandeep Singh, and Ahmad Faiz bagged two wickets apiece to restrict Thailand to a paltry 74/9 in 20 overs. With this win, Malaysia secured a quarter-final spot in the competition.

Asian Games Men's T20I, 2023 Most Runs List

Nepal’s Kushal Malla continues to lead the batting charts with 184 runs from two innings. Interestingly, he is yet to be dismissed in the competition.

Syed Aziz scored the tournament's second century, amassing 126 runs off 56 balls at a strike rate of 225. He is the second-highest run-scorer with 165 runs from two innings.

Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel occupies the third spot with 113 runs from two innings at an average of 56.5. Lachlan Lake, the Japanese opener, is in fourth position with 92 runs while Malaysian batter Virandeep Singh rounds out the top five with 74 runs.

Asian Games Men's T20I, 2023 Most Wickets List

Nepal's Abinash Bohara is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with eight wickets from two innings at an incredible average of 1.62. Singapore spinner Anish Param is in the second spot with five wickets from two outings.

Hong Kong medium pacer Nasrulla Rana, left-arm spinner Aahan Gopinath Achar from Singapore and medium pacer Chanchai Pengkumta from Thailand round out the top five with five wickets each.