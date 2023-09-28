Asian Games Men’s T20I, 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Maldives vs Mongolia (Updated) ft. Kushal Malla and Azin Rafeeg

Malaysia thumped Singapore in the third match of the Asian Games by 73 runs and Maldives bagged a handsome win over Mongolia by nine wickets in the fourth match. Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou hosted both these encounters.

Singapore won the toss and asked Malaysia to bat first. Opener Syed Aziz looked in good touch with some textbook shots, scoring 39 runs off 25 balls. He was well supported by Virandeep Singh in the middle order as he smacked 44 runs off 34 balls.

However, other batters failed to live up to expectations as Malaysia could post 160/8 in 20 overs. Anish Paraam was the standout bowler for Singapore with a three-wicket haul. Janak Prakash, Gopinath Achar, Avi Dixit, and Anantha Krishna scalped one wicket apiece.

In response, Pavandeep Singh and Vijay Unni wreaked havoc on the Singapore batters. Tailender Avi Dixit was the top-scorer, amassing 26 runs off 21 balls. All they could post was 87/10 in 17.5 overs.

Pavandeep, Anwar Rahman, and Muhammad Amir Azim were crucial in scalping two wickets each and giving a 73-run victory for Malaysia.

Shifting our focus to the fourth game of the edition, Mongolia batted first and lost wickets at regular intervals. Only one batter crossed the double-digit score for their side, accumulating just 60/9 in 20 overs. Medium pacer Azin Rafeeg was the wrecker-in-chief for the Maldives with three crucial wickets.

In reply, Maldives started off well despite losing their opener Ismail Ali for just nine runs. Azin Rafeeg and captain Hassan Rasheed finished off things in just 6.4 overs with nine wickets remaining. Tumursukh Turmunkh was the lone wicket-taker for Mongolia.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of Asian Games Men's T20I, 2023

Asian Games Men's T20I, 2023 Most Runs List

Nepal batter Kushal Malla is the leading run-scorer after his historic 137-run unbeaten knock over Mongolia. His colleague Rohit Paudel occupies the second rank, accumulating 61 runs over the same opposition.

Nepal all-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee took over the third position, scoring the fastest fifty in T20I history in just nine balls.

Malaysia's Virandeep Singh settled with the fourth spot after scoring 44 runs over Mongolia. His teammate Syed Aziz is currently ranked fifth, smacking 39 runs in one game.

Asian Games Men's T20I, 2023 Most Wickets List

The Maldives medium pacer is leading the wickets column, scalping three wickets over Mongolia. Japan pacer Drake occupied the second spot, racking up three scalps. Singapore's Anish Paraam settled with the third rank, bagging three wickets at an average of 5.33.

Sharwan Godara, the medium pacer from Cambodia, bagged the fourth position after picking three wickets over Japan. Nepalese strike bowler Karan KC is the fifth leading wicket-taker of the tournament after scalping two wickets over Mongolia.