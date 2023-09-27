"Asli roop nikal aya"- Top 10 funny memes as Australia reach 352/7 in 3rd ODI vs India in Rajkot

Australia notched up a massive total of 352/7 in the third ODI against India at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday, September 27. The hosts currently lead the three-match series 2-0.

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first in batting-friendly conditions. Openers David Warner (56) and Mitchell Marsh (96) vindicated his decision by giving a blazing start to the visiting team with their 78-run partnership in just 8.1 overs.

Steve Smith (74) and Marnus Labuschagne (72) also hit half-centuries in the middle-order to build the innings on the platform set by the openers. The Indian bowlers made a comeback in the final phase of the innings and managed to restrict Australia under the 400-run mark, which seemed inevitable at the half-way stage.

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring first innings of the encounter between India and Australia. They reacted to the game by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Probably hardest conditions I've ever faced as a batter: Australia opener Mitchell Marsh on batting in hot conditions in Rajkot

Mitchell Marsh starred with the bat for Australia in the third ODI against India, missing out on a well-deserved century by just four runs. Marsh top-scored for the visitors with 96 from 84 deliveries, smashing 13 fours and three sixes.

Reflecting on his knock at the mid-innings break, Mitchell Marsh said:

"Threw another one away, didn't I unfortunately? Probably hardest conditions I've ever faced as a batter, the wicket was beautiful, as you could see, I was pretty cooked towards the end, but for us to get to 350, it was great and hopefully we can defend it. The wicket was good, when we know early and we asses the conditions really quickly, the way Davey played was fantastic. Would've been nice to myself four more runs, but that's the way we want to play."

He added:

"Hopefully we can use that at the back end of our innings, we got to change the pace and certainly worked for India, we're in for an exciting run chase and hopefully we can kick start with a win here towards the World Cup. I think 350 is hopefully par, as we saw the wickets slowed up a bit when the ball got a bit older, hopefully that's the case for us and 350 is too many!"

