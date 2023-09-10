Assam T20 2023: Most Runs and Most Wickets standings - Pallav Kumar Das and Senglong Rongpi lead the charts - Updated after Match 22

Brahmaputra Boys remained at the top of the points table as they beat Subhansiri Champs by 3 wickets in the 21st match. Manas Tigers finally recorded their second win when they beat Dihing Patkai Riders by 6 wickets in the other match of the day. The batting chart has a new topper in Pallav Kumar Das while Senglong Rongpi continues to lead the bowling table.

Sent in to bat first, Subansiri Champs rode on the 53 off 49 balls from the opener Wasiqur Rahman to post 142/4. Vishal Roy and Subham Mandal also contributed with 33 and unbeaten 25 respectively.

The Boys lost wickets at regular intervals during the chase despite Erik Roy’s handy 38 as opener. However, a unbeaten 28-ball 54 from Rajjakuuddin Ahmed helped the Boys to a 3-wicket win.

In the other match of the ongoing Assam T20 2023, Dihing Paktai Riders won the toss and batting first, posted a score of 132/7 as contributions came from Amit Singh (26), wicket keeper Hrishikesh Tamuli (24) and Dhruv Borah (20*).

For the Tigers, Pallav Kumar Das and Sunil Lachit picked up 2 wickets each. Pallav Kumar Das was again at the forefront as he and fellow opener Swarupam Purkayastha built a partnership of 118 runs. Purkayastha scored 63 and Das chipped in with 53 for a comfortable six wicket win.

Assam T20 2023 Most Runs List

Pallav Kumar Das from Manas Tigers is now leading the runs tally thanks to his 53 against the Dihing Patkai Riders.

He now has 224 runs in the tournament and currently being followed closely by Pradyuman Saikia with 221 and Vishal Roy with 210.

Assam T20 2023 Most Wickets List

Despite a wicketless game, Senglong Rongpi from Subansiri Champs remained at the top of the highest wicket takers table with 12 wickets.

Four bowlers are currently on 11 wickets including Rahul Singh, Pushparaj Sharma, Pervez Musaraf and Akash Chetri.