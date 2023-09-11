Assam T20 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Pradyaun Saikia and Pushparaj Sharma lead the charts – Updated after Match 24

Both matches in the ongoing Assam T20 2023 on Sunday, September 10, were low-scoring affairs. Subansiri Champs defeated Barak Bravehearts in the first match of the day by seven wickets while the Kaziranga Heroes recorded a 12-run victory over Dihing Patkai Riders.

Subansiri Champs won the toss and decided to field. The Barak Bravehearts lost wickets at regular intervals and could only post a score of 112 before they were bowled out in 18.3 overs. Only three of their players reached double figures. For the Champs, Pushparaj Sharma continued his good form as he picked up three wickets while conceding just 19 runs in four overs.

Sumit Ghadigaonkar led the chase with an unbeaten 44 and was supported by Danish Ahmed’s 37. It was a comfortable win for the side, with more than four overs to spare.

In the 24th match of the tournament, Kaziranga Heroes were asked to bat first and they posted a score of 140/8 in their 20 overs, despite a brilliant 88 from Nihar Deka.

Roshan Alam and Jitumoni Kalita picked up two wickets each for the Riders. However, Kaziranga Heroes' bowlers did an even better job and restricted their opponents to 128/6 in 20 overs. Pradyuman Saikia scored 42 for the Riders as Abir Chakraborty picked up two wickets for just 16 runs for the Heroes.

Assam T20 2023 Most Runs List

Nihar Deka’s 88 runs for Kaziranga Heroes against the Dihing Patkai Riders took him to the second spot in the batting chart of the Assam T20 2023, with 226 runs to his name. Pradyuman Saikia maintained his top spot with another handy 42 in the same match. Pallav Kumar Das and Vishal Roy are in third and fourth place with 224 and 222 runs, respectively.

Assam T20 2023 Most Wickets List

Pushparaj Sharma claimed three wickets against the Barak Bravehearts and moved to the top of the most wickets chart with 14 scalps. Senglong Rongpoi is now in second place with 12 wickets. Rahul Singh, Pervej Musharaf, Bhargav Lahkar, and Akash Chetri have all recorded 11 wickets so far in the tournament.