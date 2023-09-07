Assam T20 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Barak Bravehearts vs Dihing Patkai Riders Match 18

Kaziranga Heroes defeated Subansiri Champs in the 17th match of the ongoing Assam T20 2023 to move up to third place. On the other hand, Barak Bravehearts won their sixth game of the season against Dihing Patkai Riders.

Kaziranga Heroes beat Subansiri Champs by 15 runs

Kaziranga Heroes lost a few frequent wickets in the middle order before Rohit Sen took the charge. It was an unbeaten 42 off 30 balls by Rohit Sen that helped the Heroes to set a decent target.

Senglong Rongpi gave major initial blows to claim 2-19 in three overs. Abhishek Kumar Singh and Danish Ahmed also took two wickets each. In response, the Champs could not recover after losing their first wicket.

Vishal Roy Jr (31) and Abdul Ajij Khuraishi (27) showed some efforts but failed to save the team. Bhargav Dutta, Abir Chakraborty, and Akash Sengupta took two wickets each to bundle out Subansiri Champs for 113.

Barak Bravehearts win against Dihing patkai Riders by 32 runs

In the next game, Barak Bravehearts batted first and scored 174/6 in their 20 overs. Almost all of the batters contributed as Sibsankar Roy topped with 37. At the end, Abhilash Gogoi (26 off 14) and Amlanjyoti Das (22* off 11) accelerated and took the team score above 170.

Kunal Sharma scalped three major middle-order wickets conceding just 24 runs in four overs. The chase saw the Riders losing two wickets at the very beginning of the show.

Hrishikesh Tamuli scored 52 off 42 and there was some assistance from the middle-order as well. But Dihing Patkai Riders could manage to reach 142/10 in 19.2 overs. Mukhtar Hussain was the highlight of the Bravehearts bowling after claiming 3-25 in four overs. Pritish Roy, Abhilash Gogoi, and Amlanjyoti Das scalped two wickets each.

After the 18th match of the Assam T20 2023, Bramhaputra Boys continue to lead the points table followed by the Riders in the second place. Barak Bravehearts, after their convincing win, are currently in the fifth place followed by Manas Tigers at the bottom. Subansiri Champs are the fourth team in the points table at present.