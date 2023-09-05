Assam T20 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Brahmaputra Boys vs Barak Bravehearts, Match 14

Brahmaputra Boys beat Barak Bravehearts in a Super Over in the 14th game of the Assam T20 2023.

With the win, the Boys moved up to the top of the points table with eight points and a net run rate of 0.250, thanks to wins in four of their five games. The Bravehearts, meanwhile, lost their fourth game and are fifth in the standings with two points and a net run rate of 0.373.

In the other game of the day, Subansiri Champs beat Manas Tigers by four wickets at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. With the win, the Champs moved to third in the points table with six points and a net run rate of -0.828.

The Tigers, meanwhile, are languishing at the bottom of the standings with two points and a net run rate of -0.424, having won only one of their five games.

Brahmaputra Boys edge Barak Bravehearts in thriller in Assam T20 2023

After electing to bat first in the Assam T20 game, the Boys scored 121 for the loss of nine wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Opening batter Erik Roy top-scored with 36 off 29 with the help of two fours and as many sixes.

Mukhtar Hussain was the pick of the bowlers for the Bravehearts with three wickets, conceding only 17 runs in four overs. Abhilash Gogoi lent him decent support by accounting for two scalps in four overs.

In response, the Boys restricted the Bravehearts to 121 to force a Super Over. Rahul Singh, Karan Mahajan and Akash Chetri picked up two wickets apiece, while Dipjyoti Saikia, Mrinmoy Dutta and Parvej Musaraj snapped up a wicket apeice.

In the Super Over, the Bravehearts lost two wickets with only one run on the board. The Boys chased down the modest target with four deliveries to spare.