Assam T20 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Dihing Patkai Riders vs Subansiri Champs, Match 30

The 29th and 30th matches of the Assam T20 2023 were in contention on Wednesday as the Kaziranga Heroes faced off against the Barak Bravehearts in the day’s opener.

The 30th match saw the Dihing Patkai Riders against the Subansiri Champs. These matches had a notable impact on the points table, as they marked the end of the league stage.

After the Assam T20 matches of the day, the Brahmaputra Boys remain uninterrupted with their place at the top.

On the other hand, Dihing continued to retain the subsequent spot despite a loss versus the Champs. They have five wins under their belt along with 10 points and an NRR of 0.611.

The Champs are sitting in fourth place with four out of 10 wins and an NRR of -0.619. The Heroes have gained in rankings and are now placed third with as many points and wins as Riders, but a slightly inferior NRR of 0.079.

Bravehearts, who faced a defeat in their recent match against Heroes, occupy the last place on the points table and are thus eliminated from the Assam T20 tournament.

Heroes and Champs win on last day of Assam T20 league stage

In the opening match of the day, the Heroes displayed their batting powers by posting an astounding total of 167 runs while batting first. Nihar Deka's added 54 and Bhargav Dutta's 46 were instrumental in empowering their total on the cards. Meanwhile, the Barak Bravehearts' bowlers struggled, somehow coming up with only four wickets.

When it was the Bravehearts' time to chase the score, their batting lineup clashed entirely, collapsing at a meagre total of 96 runs. The Heroes owed their compelling win to Abir Chakraborty's remarkable four-wicket haul, while Arup Das and Bhargav Lahkar assisted the side with two wickets each. The Heroes bagged the match with a notable 71-run margin.

In the other match of the day, the Dihing Patkai Riders gathered a total of 163 runs batting first, with Dhruv Borah leading the pack with an exceptional knock of 99. Despite the Champs' bowlers managing to attain six wickets, it was the Subansiri Champs' batting players who stole the limelight. They attained the target on the very last ball of the match, with a boundary finish. Danish Ahmed played a noteworthy role, adding 62 runs and guiding his team to win by a decent gap of five wickets.