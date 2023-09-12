Assam T20 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Manas Tigers vs Kaziranga Heroes, Match 26

At the end of the 25th and 26th matches of the ongoing Assam T20 2023, Bramhaputra Boys sit pretty at the top despite losing to Barak Bravehearts. Following their brilliant win, the Bravehearts remain in fifth place. In the other match, Manas Tigers beat Kaziranga Heroes by four wickets.

Barak Bravehearts beat Bramhaputra Boys by 29 runs

Batting first, Barak Bravehearts posted a mammoth score of 198. Sibsankar Roy remained unbeaten on 78 off 42 with nine fours and three sixes while Nipan Deka played a cameo towards the end, smashing 35 of 11.

In response, skipper Parvej Musaraf began the chase with 44 runs off 42 deliveries. Erik Roy then looked solid with a 17-ball 30 while Ishan Ahmed remained not out on 51 off 30. However, tight bowling from the Bravehearts' bowlers restricted Bramhaputra to 169/5. Manab Barman was the best bowler for the Bravehearts, claiming three for 26.

Manas Tigers beat Kaziranga Heroes by 4 wickets

In the 26th match between Kaziranga Heroes and Manas Tigers, the Heroes were bundled out for 106. Nihar Deka top-scored with 35. Sunil Lachit claimed four for 23 and Reshab Dipak was even more deadly with figures of 4-1-8-3.

Swarupam Purkayastha scored 44 off 34 in the chase followed by a solid 31 by Jay Baruah to see the Tigers over the line.

Assam T20 2023 Points Table

Despite their loss, Bramhaputra Boys still lead the points table with 14 points followed by the Dihing Patkai Riders on eight points. Subansiri Champs occupy the third spot with three wins from seven matches followed by Kaziranga Heroes in fourth place. Barak Bravehearts and Manas Tigers are in fifth and sixth position on the points table.