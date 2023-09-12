Assam T20 Challengers Trophy 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Pradyaun and Musaraf lead the charts – Updated after Match 28

As Assam t20 Challengers trophy 2023 proceeds, two matches took place on Tuesday, seeing some changes in the stats as players tend to perform variably. While some rendered top-notch performances, others were not able to demonstrate their caliber as a result of which, were outperformed in the batting and bowling charts.

The 27th match of the day took place between Dihing Patkai Riders and Brahmaputra Boys. The Riders, with the assistance of Pradyaun Saikia's 34 and Denish Das's 28, managed to compile 129 on the board on the loss of seven wickets. Boys' Parvej Musaraf shone with three wickets whereas, Karan Mahajan bagged two.

When it came to Boys's chase, they put up a below-par show, collapsing on a low total of 69 in 15 overs. Thanks to brilliant bowling from Kunal Sarma, who picked a splendid 4-wicket haul. Rosham Alom-I and Dharani Rabha contributed with two wickets. It helped their side to win by a decent margin of 60 runs.

When it came to the second match of the day, Subansiri Champs could only come up with 99, departing in 19.1 overs. Sumit Ghadigaonkar's 35 was although instrumental, the rest could not assist their total much. Credit goes to the wonderful bowling of Manas Tigers' Raj Agarwal and Sunil Lachit. Both shone with two wickets each.

When it came to the Tigers' chase, they made it happen in just 12.1 overs, to register a thumping win by nine wickets. Pallav Das's 43 and Swarupam Purkayastha's 41 played pivotal roles in solidifying their game.

Pradyaun leads the batting charts

Pradyaun leads the batting charts

The results had some impact on the overall batting and bowling charts. Considering the top three batting positions, Pradyaun Saikia, after his contributions today, is in command. He enjoys 297 runs from nine innings.

In second place, we have Das of the Tigers, shining with 278 runs from as many innings. His 43 absolutely paved the way to be among the toppers.

As far as the third place is considered, Kaziranga Heroes' Nihar Deka sits with 261 runs from nine appearances.

Pushparaj slips in bowling charts

Pushparaj slips in bowling charts

Coming to the bowling charts, Musaraf's latest three-wicket haul gives him the lead with 15 wickets from nine innings.

Although Pushparaj Sharma remained wicketless today, he has slipped to the subsequent spot with just a wicketless from nine innings.

The third place is occupied by Heroes' Bhargav Lahkar who has 13 wickets under his tally from eight appearances.