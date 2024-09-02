Assam T20 Pride Cup 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Gauhati Town Club vs Bud Cricket Club (Updated) ft. Bishal Sharma & Kangkan Talukdar

The Assam T20 Pride Cup 2024 season launched with two matches on Monday, September 2 at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati. The first match of the day between New Star Club and City Cricket Club was called-off without a ball being bowled. In the second game, the Gauhati Town Club defeated Bud CC by 42 runs in a low-scoring affair.

The Gauhati Town Club batted first and made 106/8 from 20 overs. Opening batter Bishal Sharma top-scored with a cautious 45 from 50 balls, and he shared a 52-run partnership with Arnab Borah for the second wicket.

Borah himself flogged three fours and two sixes in his swift 32 and Yuvraj Tewari cracked a handy 17 from 14 balls. For the Bud CC, bowlers Bhaskar Kalita (4/20) and Tushar Saha (4/15) picked up four wickets each in the innings.

Despite chasing a moderate target of 107, the entirety of Bud CC line-up was enveloped for just 64 in 14.2 overs to lose the match by 42 runs. Kangkan Talukdar hogged the limelight with the ball for the Gauhati Town Club by picking up match-winning figures of 5/10 from four overs. Mantu Yadav (2/7) and Nishchay Sharma (1/19) also delivered decisive spells in the innings.

Trending

Assam T20 Pride Cup 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat BF Ave HS SR 4s 6s 100s 50s 1 Bishal Sharma GTC 45 1 50 45 45 90 4 -- -- -- 2 Arnab Borah GTC 32 1 29 32 32 110.34 3 2 -- -- 3 Yuvraj Tewari GTC 17 1 14 17 17 121.43 2 -- -- -- 4 Manikarna Sarma BCC 11 1 9 11 11 122.22 1 1 -- -- 5 Mukut Kalita BCC 7 1 9 7 7 77.78 1 -- -- -- 6 Tushar Saha BCC 7 1 11 7 7 63.64 1 -- -- -- 7 Sheeraj Goenka BCC 7 1 12 7 7 58.33 -- -- -- -- 8 Siddhant Bordoloi BCC 6 1 13 6 6 46.15 -- -- -- -- 9 Atul Singh BCC 5 1 12 5 5 41.67 -- -- -- -- 10 Bhaskar Kalita BCC 4 1 4 -- 4 100 -- -- -- --

At the end of the opening day of action, Bishal Sharma took the top spot on the Assam T20 Pride Cup 2024 batting charts with 45 runs. He is followed by teammates Arnav Borah at number two with 32 runs and Yuvraj Tewari at number three with 17 runs. Manikarna Sarma scored 11 on the day to be ranked fourth on the list.

Mukut Kalita, Tushar Saha and Sheeraj Goenka all scored seven runs each to take the subsequent three slots on the batting table. Siddhant Bordoloi with six runs and Atul Singh with five runs take the eighth and ninth spots respectively, while Bhaskar Kalita rounds up the charts with four runs to his name.

Assam T20 Pride Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wkts Mat Overs BBI Balls Avg Ecn R 4w 5w 1 Kangkan Talukdar GTC 5 1 4 5/10 24 2 2.5 10 -- 1 2 Tushar Saha BCC 4 1 4 4/15 24 3.75 3.75 15 1 -- 3 Bhaskar Kalita BCC 4 1 4 4/20 24 5 5 20 1 -- 4 Mantu Yadav GTC 2 1 3 2/7 18 3.5 2.33 7 -- -- 5 Atul Singh BCC 1 1 2 1/14 12 14 7 14 -- -- 6 Nishchay Sharma GTC 1 1 2.2 1/19 14 19 8.14 19 -- -- 7 Md Saif Ali GTC 1 1 1 1/9 6 9 9 9 -- --

Kangkan Talukdar’s match-winning five-fer places him at the top of the Assam T20 Pride Cup 2024 bowling charts. Tushar Saha and Bhaskar Kalita, who snared four wickets each for the Bud CC in the same match, occupy second and third positions respectively among the season’s leading wicket-takers.

Mantu Yadav is ranked fourth on the list for picking up two wickets. Atul Singh takes the fifth spot for taking a wicket at an average of 14. Nishchay Sharma and Saif Ali occupy sixth and seventh slots respectively for also taking a wicket each.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️