  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Assam T20 2024
  • Assam T20 Pride Cup 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Gauhati Town Club vs Bud Cricket Club (Updated) ft. Bishal Sharma & Kangkan Talukdar

Assam T20 Pride Cup 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Gauhati Town Club vs Bud Cricket Club (Updated) ft. Bishal Sharma & Kangkan Talukdar

By Sportz Connect
Modified Sep 02, 2024 19:34 IST
Assam T20 Pride Cup 2024 Most Runs
Assam T20 Pride Cup 2024 Most Runs

The Assam T20 Pride Cup 2024 season launched with two matches on Monday, September 2 at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati. The first match of the day between New Star Club and City Cricket Club was called-off without a ball being bowled. In the second game, the Gauhati Town Club defeated Bud CC by 42 runs in a low-scoring affair.

The Gauhati Town Club batted first and made 106/8 from 20 overs. Opening batter Bishal Sharma top-scored with a cautious 45 from 50 balls, and he shared a 52-run partnership with Arnab Borah for the second wicket.

Borah himself flogged three fours and two sixes in his swift 32 and Yuvraj Tewari cracked a handy 17 from 14 balls. For the Bud CC, bowlers Bhaskar Kalita (4/20) and Tushar Saha (4/15) picked up four wickets each in the innings.

Despite chasing a moderate target of 107, the entirety of Bud CC line-up was enveloped for just 64 in 14.2 overs to lose the match by 42 runs. Kangkan Talukdar hogged the limelight with the ball for the Gauhati Town Club by picking up match-winning figures of 5/10 from four overs. Mantu Yadav (2/7) and Nishchay Sharma (1/19) also delivered decisive spells in the innings.

also-read-trending Trending

Assam T20 Pride Cup 2024 Most Runs List

No.PlayerTeamRunsMatBFAveHSSR4s6s100s50s
1Bishal SharmaGTC451504545904------
2Arnab BorahGTC321293232110.3432----
3Yuvraj TewariGTC171141717121.432------
4Manikarna SarmaBCC11191111122.2211----
5Mukut KalitaBCC7197777.781------
6Tushar SahaBCC71117763.641------
7Sheeraj GoenkaBCC71127758.33--------
8Siddhant BordoloiBCC61136646.15--------
9Atul SinghBCC51125541.67--------
10Bhaskar KalitaBCC414--4100--------

At the end of the opening day of action, Bishal Sharma took the top spot on the Assam T20 Pride Cup 2024 batting charts with 45 runs. He is followed by teammates Arnav Borah at number two with 32 runs and Yuvraj Tewari at number three with 17 runs. Manikarna Sarma scored 11 on the day to be ranked fourth on the list.

Mukut Kalita, Tushar Saha and Sheeraj Goenka all scored seven runs each to take the subsequent three slots on the batting table. Siddhant Bordoloi with six runs and Atul Singh with five runs take the eighth and ninth spots respectively, while Bhaskar Kalita rounds up the charts with four runs to his name.

Assam T20 Pride Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

No.PlayerTeamWktsMatOversBBIBallsAvgEcnR4w5w
1Kangkan TalukdarGTC5145/102422.510--1
2Tushar SahaBCC4144/15243.753.75151--
3Bhaskar KalitaBCC4144/202455201--
4Mantu YadavGTC2132/7183.52.337----
5Atul SinghBCC1121/141214714----
6Nishchay SharmaGTC112.21/1914198.1419----
7Md Saif AliGTC1111/96999----

Kangkan Talukdar’s match-winning five-fer places him at the top of the Assam T20 Pride Cup 2024 bowling charts. Tushar Saha and Bhaskar Kalita, who snared four wickets each for the Bud CC in the same match, occupy second and third positions respectively among the season’s leading wicket-takers.

Mantu Yadav is ranked fourth on the list for picking up two wickets. Atul Singh takes the fifth spot for taking a wicket at an average of 14. Nishchay Sharma and Saif Ali occupy sixth and seventh slots respectively for also taking a wicket each.

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी