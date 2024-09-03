Assam T20 Pride Cup 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after New Star Club vs Gauhati Town Club (Updated) ft. Yogesh Tiwari & Amit Sinha

The third match of the 2024 Assam T20 Pride Cup saw the River Rine Club establish a resounding six-wicket win over the Ankurjyoti Club at the Nehru Stadium, Guwahati.

Upon winning the toss, River Rine Club asked Ankurjyoti to bat first, a decision that paid instant dividends as openers Akash Basfor (4 off 10) and Debanuj Goswami (4 off 9) fell prey to River bowler Amit Sinha’s disciplined spell.

Victor Kashyap (44 off 34) and Raj Pathak (34 off 37) scored some valuable runs to help Ankurjyoti Club post a first-inning total of 131/8. River Rine bowling duo of Amit Sinha (3/15) and Akash Chetri (2/31) bowled their hearts out to restrict Ankurjyoti to a below-par score after the end of the first 20 overs.

Chasing 132, the River Rine Club’s top order departed early without troubling the scorers much. However, Yogesh Tiwari (50* off 45) held one end up to help his side move closer to the required target. Tiwari found able support in teammates Amit Sinha (26 off 20) and Akash Chetri (22 off 11), who helped the River Rine Club emerge triumphant over Ankurjyoti with six wickets and 16 deliveries to spare.

Rain intruded on the second match of the day between New Star Club and Gauhati Town Club and eventually was called off, resulting in the abandonment of the fourth fixture of the season.

Assam T20 Pride Cup 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat BF Ave HS SR 4s 6s 100s 50s 1 Yogesh Tiwari RRC 50 1 45 - 50 111.11 4 1 -- 1 2 Bishal Sharma GTC 45 1 50 45 45 90 4 -- -- -- 3 Victor Kashyap AC 44 1 34 44 44 129.41 1 3 -- -- 4 Raj Pathak AC 34 1 37 34 34 91.89 - 2 -- -- 5 Arnab Borah GTC 32 1 29 32 32 110.34 3 2 -- -- 6 Amit Sinha RRC 26 1 20 26 26 130 3 - -- -- 7 Akash Chetri RRC 22 1 11 - 22 200 3 1 -- -- 8 Yuvraj Tewari GTC 17 1 14 17 17 121.43 2 -- -- -- 9 Ranjan Sarkar AC 16 1 11 - 16 145.45 2 -- -- -- 10 Affan Ahmed RRC 14 1 18 14 14 77.78 - 1 -- --

Yogesh Tiwari’s mature knock against Ankurjyoti Club helps him cement the top spot on the runs leaderboard with a total of 50 runs in just one inning. Bishal Sharma slipped down one place to the second position, having amassed 45 runs in just one solitary game.

Ankurjyoti batters Victor Kashyap (44) and Raj Pathak (34) break into the top-10 list, occupying the third and fourth positions with strike rates of 129.41 and 91.89, respectively.

Arnab Borah remains the only other batter to have crossed the 30-run mark (32) and sits pretty in the fifth spot with three fours, two maximums, and a strike rate of 110.34 to his name. River Rine Club players Amit Sinha (26) and Akash Chetri (22) put in an all-round performance against Ankurjyoti Club, earning them a coveted sixth and seventh place on the runs leaderboard.

With totals of 17, 16, and 14 runs, respectively, Yuvraj Tewari, Ranjan Sarkar, and Affan Ahmed round off the top-10 list, occupying the eighth, ninth, and 10th positions, respectively.

Assam T20 Pride Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wkts Mat Overs BBI Balls Avg Ecn R 4w 5w 1 Kangkan Talukdar GTC 5 1 4 5/10 24 2 2.5 10 -- 1 2 Tushar Saha BCC 4 1 4 4/15 24 3.75 3.75 15 1 -- 3 Bhaskar Kalita BCC 4 1 4 4/20 24 5 5 20 1 -- 4 Amit Sinha RRC 3 1 4 3/15 24 5 3.75 15 -- -- 5 Mantu Yadav GTC 2 1 3 2/7 18 3.5 2.33 7 -- -- 6 Akash Chetri RRC 2 1 4 2/31 24 15.5 7.75 31 -- -- 7 Ranjan Sarkar AC 1 1 4 1/19 24 19 4.75 19 -- -- 8 Tej Khan AC 1 1 2.2 1/16 14 16 6.86 16 -- -- 9 Atul Singh BCC 1 1 2 1/14 12 14 7 14 -- -- 10 Jacky Ali RRC 1 1 4 1/29 24 29 7.25 29 -- --

Gauhati Town Club’s Kangkan Talukdar continues to occupy the top spot on the highest wicket-takers list, having snared a total of five wickets in just one match, averaging an impressive 2 with a miserly economy rate of 2.5.

Bud Cricket Club bowlers Tushar Saha and Bhaskar Kalita retain the second and third spots on the wicket-takers chart with economy rates of 3.75 and 5, respectively. Amit Sinha is fourth on the most wickets list courtesy of an impeccable bowling performance against the Ankurjyoti Club. He has amassed a total of three wickets in just one game, with the best bowling figures of 3/15.

Mantu Yadav and Akash Chetri have scalped two wickets each so far this season, and they lie in the fifth and sixth spots, respectively. Yadav slipped down one position while Chetri is a new entrant on the list.

A total of four bowlers, namely Ranjan Sarkar, Tej Khan, Atul Singh, and Jacky Ali, find themselves occupying the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th positions on the wicket-taking charts, having scalped one wicket-a-piece in this tournament. Atul Singh moved down to the ninth position from fifth.

