Assam T20 Pride Cup 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after River Rine Club vs City Cricket Club (Updated) ft. Wasiqur Rahman and Akash Chetri

Ankurjyoti Club took on Bud CC in the fifth match of the Assam T20 Pride Cup 2024 and elected to bowl after winning the toss. The match was reduced to 10 overs per side due to rain.

Bud CC finished with 78-4 in 10 overs. Dibash Hazarika made 21 off 23 and was the highest scorer. Ranjan Sarkar, Tej Khan and Akash Basfor took one wicket each for Ankurjyoti.

In response, Ankurjyoti lost their first two wickets for eight runs. Akash Basfor and Wasim Sahil Saikia added 42 for the third wicket. However, it was not enough as they only managed 75-6 to fall short. Pushparaj Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for Bud CC with three wickets for 15 runs in two overs to win the Player of the Match award.

Trending

River Rine Club faced City Cricket Club in the sixth match and elected to bat first. Wasiqur Rahman’s knock of 39 off 23 helped River Rine post 127-8. Vedant Pandey and Romario Sharma took two wickets each for City Cricket Club.

In response Angshuman Katoni was the only batter who scored more than 20 for City Cricket Club, who made 120-8.

Assam T20 Pride Cup 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat BF Ave HS SR 4s 6s 100s 50s 1 Yogesh Tiwari RRC 74 2 71 74 50 104.23 5 1 - 1 2 Raj Pathak AC 51 2 47 25.5 34 108.51 - 4 - - 3 Bishal Sharma GTC 45 1 50 45 45 90 4 - - - 4 Victor Kashyap AC 44 2 35 22 44 125.71 1 3 - - 5 Wasiqur Rahman RRC 39 2 25 19.5 39 156 4 2 - - 6 Arnab Borah GTC 32 1 29 32 32 110.34 3 2 - - 7 Akash Basfor AC 32 2 29 16 28 110.34 2 1 - - 8 Amit Sinha RRC 31 2 30 15.5 26 103.33 3 - - - 9 Affan Ahmed RRC 25 2 34 12.5 14 73.53 - 1 - - 10 Akash Chetri RRC 25 2 15 25 22 166.67 3 1 - -

Yogesh Tiwari is the leading run-scorer with 74 runs. Raj Pathak (51 runs) has jumped to second place from fourth, while Bishal Sharma (45 runs) has slipped to third from second.

Victor Kashyap has moved to fourth place from third with 44 runs in two games. Wasiqur Rahman was the highest scorer on Wednesday and moved to fifth position. Rahman has amassed 39 runs at a strike rate of 156 and has the second-best strike rate among the top 10 run-scorers.

Arnab Borah slipped to sixth from fith and made 32 in his first outing. Akash Basfor jumped to seventh and has 32 runs at a strike rate of 110.34.

Amit Sinha (31 runs) slipped to eighth from sixth. Affan Ahmed (25 runs) has moved to ninth from 10th, while Akash Chetri (25 runs) has slipped to 10th from seventh.

Assam T20 Pride Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wkts Mat Overs BBI Balls Avg Ecn R 4w 5w 1 Kangkan Talukdar GTC 5 1 4 5/10 24 2 2.5 10 - 1 2 Amit Sinha RRC 5 2 7 3/15 42 7 5 35 - - 3 Akash Chetri RRC 5 2 8 3/23 48 10.8 6.75 54 - - 4 Bhaskar Kalita BCC 4 2 5 4/20 30 7.25 5.8 29 1 - 5 Tushar Saha BCC 4 2 6 4/15 36 9.25 6.17 37 1 - 6 Pushparaj Sharma BCC 3 2 6 3/15 36 7.67 3.83 23 - - 7 Mantu Yadav GTC 2 1 3 2/7 18 3.5 2.33 7 - - 8 Romario Sharma CTC 2 1 4 2/16 24 8 4 16 - - 9 Ranjan Sarkar AC 2 2 6 1/11 36 15 5 30 - - 10 Fazaruddin Ahmed BCC 2 1 2 2/11 12 5.5 5.5 11 - -

Kangkan Talukdar remains the leading wicket-taker in the Assam T20 Pride Cup 2024. Amit Sinha has moved to second from fourth, while Akash Chetri has jumped to third from sixth. All three bowlers have amassed five wickets. Kangkan has bowled at an average of two, the lowest among the top 10 wicket-takers.

Bhaskar Kalita has slipped to fourth from third, while Tushar Saha has moved to fifth position from second. They are two of three bowlers to have picked up a four-wicket haul this season.

Pushparaj Sharma has jumped to sixth with three wickets in two outings at an average of 7.67. In the next four places are Mantu Yadav, Romario Sharma, Ranjan Sarkar and Fazaruddin Ahmed with two wickets each.

Mantu has slipped to seventh from fifth, while Romario has moved to eighth. Ranjan Sarkar was in seventh place and is now ninth. Fazaruddin Ahmed’s two wickets for 11 runs in two overs has helped him jump to tenth place in the Assam T20 Pride Cup 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️