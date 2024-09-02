Assam T20 Pride Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Gauhati Town Club vs Bud Cricket Club, Match 2

The New Star Club took on the City Cricket Club in the first match of the Assam T20 Pride Cup 2024 on Monday, September 2, at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati. The match was abandoned due to rain. In the second game, the Gauhati Town Club defeated the Bud CC by 42 runs after posting a total of 106 runs on the board.

The Gauhati Town Club jumped to the top spot after winning their first match of the season. They have two points to their name and a Net Run Rate of +2.100. The City Cricket Club and the New Star Club occupy the next two places. They have one point each to their name. The Bud CC are in fourth position and have a Net Run Rate of -2.100.

The Ankurjyoti Club and the River Rine Club will play their first game of the season on Tuesday.

Rain washes out season opener between New Star Club and City Cricket Club

The first match of the season between the New Star Club and the City Cricket Club was abandoned due to rain. In the second match, the Gauhati Town Club elected to bat first against the Bud CC. The Town Club lost their first wicket in the second over of the innings. Bishal Sharma and Arnab Borah added 52 runs for the second wicket. Borah scored 32 runs off 29 deliveries before getting dismissed in the 11th over.

Yuvraj Tewari joined Bishal in the middle and the duo added 35 runs for the third wicket. The Town Club lost their next six wickets for just 13 runs and were bundled out for 106 runs.

Bishal emerged as the highest scorer and played a knock of 45 runs off 50 deliveries. Bhaskar Kalita and Tushar Saha were the pick of the bowlers for the Bud CC, picking up four wickets apiece.

Only a single batter managed to make a double-digit score for the Bud CC. They were bundled out for a mere 64 runs and lost the match by 42 runs. Kangkan Talukdar was the most successful bowler for the Town Club, returning with 5/10 in four overs. Mantu Yadav picked up two wickets, while Nishchay Sharma and Md Saif Ali took one wicket each.

