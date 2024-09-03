Assam T20 Pride Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after New Star Club vs Gauhati Town Club, Match 4

Only one out of two games could take place in the Assam T20 Pride Cup 2024 on Tuesday (September 3). River Rine Club secured a victory over Ankurjyoti Club in the morning game while the second fixture was washed out due to rain.

With a clinical victory, River Rine Club are in second position with a net run rate of +1.123. Meanwhile, Ankurjyoti Club took the fifth position in the table after a loss.

Gauhati Town Club maintained their pole position in the standings despite a washout game today. They possess an NRR +2.100, on the back of their impressive 42-run victory on the first day. Bud Cricket Club are still languishing at the bottom of the standings after a loss to Gauhati Town Club.

With two washout games, New Star Club are placed third in the table with two points. City Cricket Club are fourth with a washout game on Monday. On that note, let’s take a look at the summary of the action on Tuesday.

River Rine Club open their account with a clinical victory

River Rine Club were pitted against Ankurjyoti Club in Tuesday's morning encounter. Batting first, the Ankurjyoti Club lost their skipper Akash Basfor (4) and Debanuj Goswami (4) early. Washim Sahil Saikia (2) and Sachin Hajare (3) also followed them to the dugout soon.

However, it was Victor Kashyap and Raj Pathak who did the heavy lifting of the Ankurjyoti Club’s innings. The duo added 64 runs together before Kashyap was dismissed for a well-compiled 44 off 34.

After Pathak perished for 34 off 37, the team found a key contribution from Ranjan Sarkar (16*), which paved the way for them to post a modest 131. Amit Sinha was the pick of the bowlers with three scalps.

In response, River Rine Club also couldn’t get off to a good start, with the dismissals of Wasiqur Rahman (0) and Biplab Saikia (4). Affan Ahmed proved to be a resistance for the opposition with his 14-run knock.

Yogesh Tiwari (50* off 45) was impressive with his knock to guide the team in the right direction with contributions from Amit Sinha (26) and Akash Chetry (22*). As a result, River Rine Club chased down the score in under 18 overs.

