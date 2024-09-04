Assam T20 Pride Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after River Rine Club vs City Cricket Club, Match 6

The Bud Cricket Club beat the Ankurjyoti Cricket Club by three runs in the first match of the day in the Assam T20 Pride Cup at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati. With the win, the Bud Cricket Club moved to the fourth position in the table with two points and a net run rate of -1.300, thanks to wins in one out of two games.

The Ankurjyoti Cricket Club, on the other hand, dropped to the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -0.853 after losses in both their matches until now in the tournament.

In the second match of the day, the River Rine Cricket Club beat the City Cricket Club by seven runs.

With the win, the River Rine Club went to the top of the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.689 courtesy of wins in both their matches. The City Cricket Club, meanwhile, are placed fifth in the table with one point and a net run rate of -0.350.

Thrilling Wednesday in Assam T20 Pride Cup 2024

The match between the Ankurjyoti Cricket Club and the Bud Cricket Club turned out to be a thriller. In the match reduced to 10 overs per side, Bud scored 78 for the loss of four wickets. Ranjan Sarkar, Akash Bashfor, and Tej Khan picked up one wicket apiece.

Ankurjyoti put in a valiant effort, but could only reach 75 for six. Pushparaj Sharma and Fazar Ahmed picked up three and two wickets, respectively, helping Bud secure victory.

Batting first, River Rine scored 127 for the loss of eight wickets. Thereafter, Chetry stepped in and helped his team restrict their opponents to 120 for eight. Amit Sinha also lent him support by picking up two wickets for 20 runs in his three overs.

Akash Chetry was the star performer for River Rine Club after he finished with stupendous figures of 4-0-23-3.

