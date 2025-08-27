Astrologer makes a massive prediction on Shreyas Iyer after Indian batter's shocking 2025 Asia Cup snub

Scientific astrologer Greenstone Lobo has predicted that Shreyas Iyer will make a strong comeback into the Indian T20I team and is likely to be a part of the 2026 T20 World Cup squad. According to Lobo, the 30-year-old has got a phenomenal horoscope, so it's only a matter of time before he returns to the T20I squad.

Shreyas was not picked in the 15-man Indian squad named for the 2025 Asia Cup. In fact, the right-handed batter was not even named among the five reserve players. On the other hand, Shubman Gill was handed a T20I recall after his red-ball exploits in England, while Rinku Singh was preferred over Shreyas.

Speaking on TOI Sports' YouTube channel, Lobo opined that the out-of-favor batter should not be too concerned as he has a strong chance of returning to the T20I squad in the near future. He explained:

"He has got a phenomenal chart. He's born in the year 1994. He's got planet Pluto in an exalted position - very powerful. He's got Neptune in the deepest exaltation and he has got three asteroids in very strong positions - planet X, planet Z and Chiron. His chart is so powerful that he has the capacity to lead the country in one of the formats."

The scientific astrologer claimed that Shreyas' horoscope is so powerful that he can even lead India to a huge victory in a major tournament like a World Cup victory. He also predicted that some of the players picked in India's 2025 Asia Cup squad might struggle in the tournament, paying the way for Shreyas' T20I return.

"Shreyas, if he was in the tournament, he would have done very well. His horoscope is so powerful that he has to force his way into a major tournament like the T20 World Cup. He would be available when it really matters the most and that is for the T20 World Cup in 2026," Lobo added.

Shreyas played the last of his 51 T20Is against Australia in Bengaluru in December 2023. The right-handed batter scored 53 off 37 balls as the Men in Blue won the contest by six runs.

"Shreyas' planets are extremely powerful in 2027" - Astrologer Greenstone Lobo

While Shreyas is out of favor in Tests and T20Is, he remains an integral part of the ODI squad. In fact, he was one of the key members of India's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph. Lobo reckons that the talented batter could have a huge role to play in India's 2027 ODI World Cup campaign. He told TOI Sports:

"Shreyas' planets are extremely powerful in 2027. He is going to be a part of the squad. You never know, hopefully, he has a bigger role to play. If he is a part of the squad for the 50-over World Cup, then India definitely has a stronger squad."

Shreyas was the second-leading run-getter in the 2025 Champions Trophy. In five innings, he scored 243 runs at an average of 48.60 and a strike rate of 79.41, with two fifties and a best of 79.

